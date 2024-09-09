September lawn care tips – 5 ways to give your lawn a boost before the cold weather arrives
Get your lawn in shape with these September lawn care tips
Weather-wise, it's been a rollercoaster of a summer – from heatwaves to wet spells, your lawn has experienced it all this season. If your grass is looking a little worse for wear, you're probably in need of some September lawn care advice.
Luckily, even the most exhausted lawn can be revived with a few lawn care tips, and September is the prime time to give it a boost before winter arrives. As long as you're aware of which lawn care mistakes to avoid, you can revamp your garden in no time.
'By the time September arrives, most lawns could do with a bit of TLC,' says Steve Taylor, lawn expert at GreenThumb. 'Knowing exactly what to do can be tough, but there are a few practices that will ensure your lawn recovers fully from a summer of garden parties, BBQs and fun.'
We've rounded up the best September lawn care tips to help you show your lawn some love this month.
What you'll need
1. Mowing
For gardeners who like to keep their lawn manicured, mowing is still up there on the list of jobs to do in the garden in September – but how often should you mow your lawn in September? Well, the answer will vary slightly as the month progresses.
'I'd always recommend mowing your lawn for as long as the grass is still growing,' advises Steve from GreenThumb. 'In early September, grass can grow quickly due to the rainier weather and humid conditions, so it’s essential to mow your lawn at least once a week or more during this period, depending on the weather.
You can slow up towards the end of September, though. 'As daylight hours decrease, grass growth slows down, meaning you can mow your lawn less frequently,' says Steve.
Just avoid mowing your lawn when it's soaked with rain, and raise the mower blades a setting or two. 'Longer grass blades have a greater surface area to photosynthesise with, which is crucial at this time of year,' says Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care.
2. Feeding
Feeding your grass has so many benefits, and it's a great way to boost your September lawn care regime.
'Not only does a fertiliser give you a fantastic lawn now, helping to repair summer damage, but it can also ‘winterise’ the grass, giving it some protection when the harsh colder weather arrives,' explains Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People.
Knowing what fertiliser to use in autumn will ensure you're giving your lawn the nutrients it needs to withstand the winter.
Even healthy lawns will benefit from a boost this month. 'For lawns that are already strong and healthy, apply a micronutrient feed to support the chlorophyll within the grass leaves,' says Steve from GreenThumb. 'This process helps harden the plant to withstand the challenges that the autumn and winter months bring.'
3. Scarifying
Knowing how to scarify a lawn is one of the best September lawn care tricks to have up your sleeve. But how do you know when to scarify a lawn?
'If your lawn is prone to waterlogging or becomes too soft to walk on later in the season, scarifying in September is always recommended,' explains Steve. 'To prepare your lawn, be sure to cut the lawn a little shorter before scarifying. This allows the machine to get into the thatch and bring it up to the surface to be cleared off, allowing the lawn to breathe.'
Chris Cooper, senior product marketing manager at Hayter, recommends waiting until the end of September when the weather is cooler. 'You want to scarify when the weather is mild and the soil is moist,' he says. 'Scarifying in these conditions will improve airflow to your lawn, encouraging growth before the mowing season ends in winter.'
Chris Cooper, senior product marketing manager at Hayter, is a part of the core team behind battery lawnmower specialists Hayter. We asked him some crucial questions about caring for your lawn in September, drawing on his knowledge from working with British garden equipment.
4. Aerating
Knowing how to aerate a lawn will come in handy this month. It'll help improve drainage in preparation for the wetter months ahead, reducing the risk of garden floods and waterlogging. The technique is ideal after a long summer of compaction from foot traffic and periods of dry weather.
'If the weather conditions are ideal for scarifying in late September, then aerating should follow,' says Chris. 'Aerating can be done with a range of tools, but for most a simple garden fork will do the trick. Spike the soil firmly, aiming for between two to six inches of depth. Just make sure not to aerate if your lawn is excessively wet.'
5. Overseeding
If your lawn is looking brown and patchy this month, overseeding could be the key to reviving your grass. And learning how to overseed a lawn is simple.
'The clue is in the name,' says Chris from The Grass People. 'Remove any debris and mow your lawn before you get started so you have a clean slate. Then, apply seed to the worn zones. Aim for a rate of 35g of seeds per square metre. Scatter the seeds efficiently and use a rake to make sure they have space to grow.'
If you've been wondering when to overseed a lawn, September is the ideal time. 'You’ll naturally be on your lawn less as the days get shorter and the temperature dips, which means you can easily keep off the treated areas for a couple of weeks while the seeds germinate,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves Lawn Care.
FAQs
How late in the year can you cut grass in the UK?
Your lawn will need less mowing as the cold weather sets in – but when do you stop cutting grass?
'November is the last month you can mow before the cutting season comes to a close,' says Chris from Hayter. 'When mowing in November, be sure to raise your cutting height to the highest possible point. Grass grows much more slowly in winter, so cutting it in November at a higher height allows it to stay strong and healthy until you can start mowing again in April.'
As always, avoid mowing your lawn when it's wet or during a frost, or you'll risk damaging or even killing the grass off.
Can you lay a lawn in September?
September is one of the best time of the year to lay a new lawn, so if you've been wondering when to lay turf, you can add the task to your list this month.
'The soil, still warm from the summer, is perfect for encouraging rapid root growth – making it easier for new turf to establish itself,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves Lawn Care. 'Plus, September typically brings just the right amount of rain, keeping your new lawn naturally moist without the need for constant watering.'
September temperatures are often ideal for new turf, too – not too hot to put stress on the grass, but not too chilly, either.
Which tips will you be taking from our September lawn care guide?
I joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, I began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on my love of gardening. I’ve tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and I have a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, I’m always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. I love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
When I haven’t got my hands in the soil, I can be found curled up on the sofa with my cat and a good book.
