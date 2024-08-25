8 long flowering perennials to add to your garden for longer lasting blooms

If you're looking to add some serious colour and vibrancy to your garden (without spending too much money in the process), then you need to start planting long flowering perennials in your garden borders.

The best perennials are great value, as they can live for many years (deciduous ones die back to the roots after the growing season, while evergreen perennials do their thing all year long). However, even better there are some perennials that bloom for longer than other plants, or even offer a second flowering helping bridge the gap between seasons.

So, whether you want to transform your flower beds or start container gardening, here are a few of our favourite long-flowering perennials, then, to help you choose the best for your space...

1. Salvia nemorosa

(Image credit: Dobies)

It doesn't matter if you're working with a cottage garden or thoroughly modern garden; these long flowering perennials will suit almost any planting scheme.

'Salvias are some of the longest flowering garden plants and easy to care for plants,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'They can be fragrant and found in all kinds of colours, varying flowers and sizes. Salvia nemorosa ‘Caradonna’ has been extremely popular over recent years due to its purpleish stems with violet blue flowers reaching about 0.5m,' he continues.

These long flowering perennials will bloom from early summer all the way through to autumn, and tend to prefer a moist, but well-drained soil in full sun.



Where to buy:

Dobies: try the Salvia nemorosa 'New Dimensions Mix' pictured above

try the Salvia nemorosa 'New Dimensions Mix' pictured above Crocus: give the Salvia nemorosa 'Caradonna' a go

give the Salvia nemorosa 'Caradonna' a go Thompson & Morgan: a wide range of salvias to choose from

2. Erigeron karvinskianus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also known as Mexican fleabane, this long flowering perennial promises daisy-type blooms that will thrive in full sun (yet tolerate some shade), making them ideal for all of your coastal garden ideas.



'I count these among my favourite perennials,' says award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore. 'But be careful when planting, because they will spread quickly!'

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

The drought-tolerant erigeron karvinskianus will bloom from spring to late autumn, their petals changing from white to pinkish-purple towards the end of the growing season.

Where to buy:

Amazon: plenty of speedy delivery options for your erigeron karvinskianus

plenty of speedy delivery options for your erigeron karvinskianus Crocus: you can buy Mexican fleabane as seeds or pots

you can buy Mexican fleabane as seeds or pots Thompson & Morgan: available as potted plants

3. Yarrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yarrow seriously deserves its spot on the list of best long-flowering perennials; there are so many different colours and varieties available, which means you can choose exactly which fluffy flowers you want to see from late spring throughout summer.

'Achillean, more commonly known as yarrow, is a great perennial to plant up – with one of the most well known being "Moonshine" thanks to its bright yellow flowers,' says Morris.

'Drought tolerant and very long lived, yarrow that doesn’t require support or much else! Pollinating insects love it, it looks great in bouquets of cut flowers, and it brings a border alive... especially if planted with ornamental grasses.'

Where to buy:

4. Repeat flowering roses

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

Roses are a classic, but trying growing roses that are repeat flowers for one of the best long flowering perennials.

'They might be a shrub, but I love repeat-flowering roses,' says Zoe. 'I particularly like the David Austin Scarborough Fayre in my own garden, which offers up generous blooms from spring till the first frosts in the autumn.'

Shrub roses thrive in fertile soil in full sun, although you may find that the likes of Rosa rugosa will cope just as well with dry soil and a little shade.

Where to buy:

5. Scabiosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another of those long flowering perennials that's beloved by gardening pros, the pretty Pincushion Flower is a butterfly magnet, making it ideal for your wildlife garden.



'Scabiosa can be found in pink, red, white, pale violet and many colours which continue to bloom from early summer into autumn,' says Morris.

'Looking great in any border, they attract wildlife (especially butterflies) and are often used in coastal, wildlife or rock gardens.'

Where to buy:

Crocus: an abundance of scabiosa to choose from

an abundance of scabiosa to choose from Thompson & Morgan: try the Scabious 'Butterfly Blue'

6. Geums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Promising an explosion of colour (so long as you plant them in moist but well-drained soil in sun to partial shade), geums are another of Zoe's favourite long-flowering perennials.

'I particularly like pairing Totally Tangerine with Salvia Cardonna in planting schemes for a classic contrast mix,' she says.

Geums don't need much TLC, although you will need to deadhead them after flowering and divide them every three years or so.



Where to buy:

Thompson & Morgan : make like Zoe and opt for the Geum 'Totally Tangerine'

: make like Zoe and opt for the Geum 'Totally Tangerine' Crocus: sift through the many geums available

sift through the many geums available Sarah Raven: add plenty of colour and interest to your garden with the Geum 'Orange Pumpkin'

7. Echinacea

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Buckley)

Another of those long flowering perennials that promises to give as good as it gets is the not-so-humble echinacea.

'The daisy like flowers of echinacea can flower all throughout summer into autumn (especially the variety ‘White Swan’),' promises Morris.

'Medicinal, pretty and great for pollinators, Echinacea can be found in colours from pink to white and even orange and look great in almost any planting scheme but especially cottage gardens. The seedheads will also be loved by birds in winter, too!'

Where to buy:

Crocus : try the Echinacea purpurea 'White Swan'

: try the Echinacea purpurea 'White Swan' Thompson & Morgan: we're fond of the Echinacea 'Green Twister' for a fun pop of colour

we're fond of the Echinacea 'Green Twister' for a fun pop of colour Sarah Raven: plenty of echinacea varieties on offer

8. Hylotelephium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but by no means least on our list of long flowering perennials is the pretty hylotelephium.

'Also known as sedum stonecrop, hylotelephium has flower heads that can grow up to 20cm wide!' says Morris.

'Full of tiny pink star shaped flowers which change from white to pink to an even darker pink, they can flower from mid summer all the way through to late autumn. The seedheads also look spectacular and can be left on over winter for interest and insects.'



These perennials will benefit from a 'Chelsea chop' in terms of TLC, and prefer full sun in moist, well-drained soil.

Where to buy:

FAQs

What is the longest blooming perennial?

Salvias are considered by many to be some of the longest blooming perennials, as they flower from early summer all the way through to autumn. Bistorta (also known as Persicaria) will also flower for months throughout summer and autumn.

'It’s a vigorous perennial which can be used a ground cover in well drained, moist soil and the bees also love it!' promises Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

What is the most hardy perennial flower?

If you're looking for a hardy perennial flower, it's best to try something like salvia, hostas, phlox, or hellebores, as all will thrive in even tricky planting conditions.

Which perennials flower the longest in the UK?

Salvias, echinacea, hylotelephium, geums, scabiosa, shrub roses, hyssops, yarrow and centaurea nigra are all counted among the perennials that flower the longest in the UK.



Garden designer Zoe Claymore also rates hardy geraniums. 'The Orion and Roxanne varieties are favourites with designers for a reason, as they're reliable and a tad showy,' she says.

And just like that, you have the secret to a colourful and thriving garden! We'll be snapping up some long flowering perennials in all the garden centre end-of-season sales.