The best low-maintenance ferns for filling up shady spots in your garden, recommended by experts

If you're considering low-maintenance ferns that will thrive in the shade, knowing which species to choose can be confusing to an untrained eye they can look pretty similar.

Did you know there are around 10,000 types of fern? All have feathery fronds that slowly unfurl to provide gardens with vivid texture and structure. Some ferns are larger than life and some can be delicate and fluffy so there's plenty of scope if you are looking for small garden ideas or garden landscaping ideas for large outdoor spaces.

When looking for garden corner shade ideas these luscious and leafy plants make a sensible choice. But which types are easy to establish and where do they prefer to settle down in soil? To save you hours pouring over the RHS Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers for hours, we have asked some garden experts their preferred plants when considering low-maintenance ferns for shade.

Low-maintenance ferns for shade

Ferns make fabulous additions to woodland garden ideas as they are super easy to grow, can tolerate both moist and dry environments and more often than not, do well in shady spots.

To expand your knowledge on the best bedding plants for shade we've asked garden experts what ferns to put on your list.

1. Blechnum spicant, The Deer Fern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'One of my favourite ferns for shade is Blechnum spicant, or the Deer Fern. It’s evergreen, so it retains its green coverage even in the winter which is essential for small gardens. This fern has a delicate stature as it’s low-lying, and explodes out of the ground like an underwater anemone when mature, but it also has a contrastingly tough indestructible Jurassic-looking leaf structure. Spicant means spiked, it's leathery, punkish and tough,' says Harriet Worsley of Worsley Design & Consultancy

'I’ve planted it clustered around the bottom of water features or at the front of a border or in a shady corner. Try it with woodland flowers that also thrive in shade - wood anemones, snowdrops and bluebells. '

2. Dicksonia antarctica, The Tree Fern

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Being from The Lost Gardens of Heligan, I would always say tree ferns! Dicksonia antarctica are magnificent, slow-growing, epic plants, capable of withstanding some frost down to -5C,' says Nicola Bradley, Head Gardener at The Lost Gardens of Heligan

'Patience is a virtue as they are very slow growing but at Heligan, we have one over 6 metres high.'

3. Dryopteris wallichiana, Jurassic Gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Dryopteris wallichiana Jurassic Gold is an alpine wood fern with warm orange fronds. It’s happy growing in shady spots, both in borders and pots, helping you to brighten a dark corner. It’s fully hardy, so it doesn’t need any frost protection,' says garden expert, Fiona Jenkins at MyJobQuote.co.uk

4. Polystichum setiferum, The Soft Shield Fern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'My go-to fern is Polystichum setiferum, the soft shield fern. This tough evergreen fern provides colour and weed suppression all year and will even cope with dry shade,' says Annelise Brilli, horticultural expert at Thompson & Morgan

'Polystichum setiferum plumosum densum is particularly recommended for its fine, lacy foliage.'

5. Matteuccia struthiopteris, The Shuttlecock Fern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'These are disiducous, but I just love the colour of their newly emerging fronds. They are almost a vivid lime green. These look really beautiful if they are planted in a reliably moist soil,' says Crocus plant doctor, Helen Derrin.

6. Asplenium scolopendrium, Harts Tongue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'For year-round colour, the evergreen Asplenium scolopendrium, commonly known as Harts tongue fern, is a good choice. It has glossy, striped fronds and is also fully hardy. Once established, it’s drought tolerant too,' adds Fiona Jenkins.

FAQs

When should I cut back a fern?

If you are wondering when to cut back ferns, there is no need. Ferns do not need to be cut back. Their fronds naturally degrade, turn brown and fall as new foliage comes in. To keep the plants looking tidy cut away old dead leaves in winter or early spring.

What plants grow well with ferns?

When looking for companion plants for shade select other perennials that do well in woodland environments such as Hostas and caladiums. For added colour, height and texture team with Foxgloves and astilbe.

Meet the experts

Annelise Brilli Social Links Navigation Horticultural Copywriter for Thompson and Morgan Gaining a training apprenticeship with the National Trust at Powis Castle Garden in Welshpool, Annelise went on to work in a range of private and public gardens, later running a garden design and maintenance business. She is passionate about sustainable gardening and has developed her own wildlife-friendly garden which she has opened as part of Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail.

Fiona Jenkins Social Links Navigation Landscaper and Garden Expert Fiona Jenkins is a UK-based landscaper with over twenty-five years of experience in the industry. Fiona offers her expert advice to MyJobQuote's tradespeople and homeowners and has also been featured as a gardening expert for a range of reputable publications.

Nicola Bradley Social Links Navigation Head Gardener at The Lost Gardens of Heligan Nicola Bradley is responsible for overseeing the jewel in the crown of Heligan – the 1.8 acres of productive gardens in the kitchen garden and flower garden. Having originally completed her degree in printed textiles, Nicola retrained in horticulture on a 3 year apprenticeship through The National Trust between 2003 – 2006. Nicola’s area of knowledge and passion is productive gardens. She loves the excitement and cycle of an annual garden, and with kitchen gardens you get to enjoy your hard work when it all pays off by eating your produce!

Every corner of a garden deserves attention, so make sure you show some love to the most shaded areas with these feathery green beauties.