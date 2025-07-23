England Lioness Lucy Bronze's bedroom nails a timeless colour scheme - why she's onto a winner with this rich terracotta shade

England Lioness Lucy Bronze is not only a master of football, but a master of colour, too, as her terracotta bedroom is evidence that she is an expert in creating a timeless and versatile colour scheme.

The summer has undoubtedly been about the women as England’s Lionesses battle it out for the Euros title. And amidst fangirling the players' social media pages, I spotted defender Lucy Bronze's expert use of one of the year’s hottest paint trends in her bedroom.

Terracotta, rich reds, smoky oranges and russets have all been an integral part of 2025’s colour palette , and Lucy’s beautiful bedroom walls are a masterclass on how to do it well. So well, I’ve even tracked down the closest colour matches so you can get the look, too.

If you’ve been wondering how to decorate with terracotta , I suggest you see Lucy Bronze’s bedroom as a starting point. The footballer has created a cosy and inviting space that makes you want to snuggle up all day in that room. Terracotta shades have boomed in popularity due to the rich sun-kissed effect they create, and her bedroom, looking like a permanent sunset, is proof of this.

‘Lucy Bronze’s bedroom is a beautiful showcase of the terracotta trend that’s set to be huge for 2025. The warm, earthy hue she’s chosen creates an inviting and cocooning atmosphere—perfect for a restful bedroom retreat,’ muses Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘It’s impossible not to feel instantly drawn in with this colour scheme—like you’ve just stepped into a sun-drenched Tuscan villa, even if it’s raining outside!’

To get the look, Victoria suggests choosing Farrow and Ball’s ‘Red Earth’ , which is: ‘a beautifully balanced, earthy terracotta that’s both rich and restful.’

She also recommends Dulux’s ‘Spiced Honey’ , which is a soft, glowing ochre and Little Greene’s Tuscan Red , which is a deep, clay-inspired paint shade that has both a dramatic and grounding effect.

‘There’s something almost magnetic about these shades. They remind us of sunsets, Mediterranean holidays, and the simple joy of being outdoors. In a fast-paced, sometimes uncertain world, people are craving spaces that feel uplifting and comforting. Warm reds and oranges are proven to boost mood and create a sense of energy—no wonder they’re popping up everywhere!’ says Victoria.

Lucy’s colour choice gives her bedroom an intimate and welcoming atmosphere, something most of us strive for when putting together our bedroom ideas . Paired with fresh green houseplants, rust colour bedding ( I found a similar set for £130 at Dunelm ), and wooden furniture, the end result is stylish, contemporary and most importantly cosy.

‘Colour has a huge emotional impact, especially in the spaces where we wind down. Warm reds, terracottas, and burnt oranges can bring a cocooning, intimate feel to a bedroom. Think sunset tones that feel grounding and calm, rather than overly energising,’ explains Lisa Hensby of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio .

‘The key is tone and placement. Go for muted, earthy versions (like clay, paprika, or rust) rather than bright, fire-engine red. These softer shades pair beautifully with natural textures - think rattan, linen, timber - and they create a lovely, warm glow especially in the evenings.’

Like Lucy has done, I’d recommend pairing your terracotta shades with linen bedding, rattan and wooden furniture and pops of colour via natural vessels such as houseplants. Here are some examples.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Linot Plain 100% Washed Linen Duvet Cover £119.99 at La Redoute Linen pairs perfectly with terracotta as they both have a grounded, down-to-earth feel. This rich brown colour will only emphasise the warmth and cosiness in your bedroom. Jordyn Wide Bedside Table £45 at Dunelm Rattan is another material that has a natural, grounded feel. This bedside table is super stylish and will look fabulous with a terracotta backdrop. Habitat Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp Base Only - Natural £50 at Habitat I'm sure you'll agree this Habitat lamp is beyond stunning. It's warm, earthy and its brass features makes it look far more expensive than its price tag.