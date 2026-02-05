5 unique bulbs to plant in February for stunning summer displays – from pineapple lilies to striking gladioli

Looking to bring variety to your summer planting scheme this year? There are plenty of unique bulbs you can plant in February.

The list of summer bulbs you can plant in February is surprisingly long, and it involves an array of colours, shapes and sizes. You’ll have to plant most of these bulbs under cover this month, because it’s still too cold to plant them directly into the ground outside – but potting them up now will give them a little head start, ready to be planted outside when the weather warms up.

These are the corms and bulbs to plant in February if you want to enjoy a display of unique blooms this summer.

What you'll need

Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter £9.89 at Amazon A bulb planter with a sophisticated wooden handle and serrated edge. YouGarden 6 Heavy Duty Pots (40cm) £25.94 at Amazon A stack of pots for potting up your summer bulbs and corms. Outsunny Wooden Cold Frame £41.99 at Amazon The perfect house for newly potted bulbs when it's cold outside.

1. Gladiolus

(Image credit: Getty Images/aimintang)

Some staggeringly beautiful Gladiolus varieties deserve a place on our list of unique bulbs to plant in February. You can start planting Gladiolus corms in pots indoors this month.

‘Varieties such as Gladiolus 'Princess Margaret Rose' offer tall, architectural spires that add dramatic vertical interest to pots and borders,’ says Charlotte Daubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs.

Gladiolus ‘Princess Margaret Rose’, which you can buy from £9.99 at Thompson & Morgan, produces huge blooms in fiery tones of red, orange and yellow. They’re ideal for cut flower displays, but before that, they look breathtaking beside other bulbs you can plant in February for red blooms.

2. Liatris

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

If you’re looking for unique bulbs to plant in February, liatris is a real winner. Also known as blazing star, it produces long, bottle-brush-like blooms with tons of frothy flowers. Again, you’ll need to start the corms off indoors this month.

‘As the plants are hardy, the bulbs can be planted now,’ says Richard Barker, commercial director at LBS Horticulture. ‘Plant the bulbs a few centimetres deep in pots, and the plants can be moved into borders when the risk of frost has passed.’

These Liatris spicata bulbs from B&Q produce vibrant purple blooms.

3. Nerine

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kazutaka)

It’s too early to plant nerines outside, but you can pot them up indoors this month. That way, they’ll be better established before they enter the garden.

Nerines are one of the most unique bulbs you can plant in February, and they come in a range of colours. The magenta varieties make great examples of summer bulbs you can plant in February for pink blooms.

‘Nerine bowdenii ‘Codora’ is a charming late summer choice with delicate, pink-tinged blooms that light up a late border,' says Charlotte from Taylors Bulbs.

Nerine bowdenii ‘Mister John’ (you can buy the bulbs from Suttons) produces similar magenta flowers. Nerines are late bloomers, often flowering well into the autumn, so they're perfect for late-season colour.

4. Eucomis

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

Eucomis can be planted this month, too. Not outdoors, though – as a summer bulb that’s more on the tender side, it’s best planted in pots in February.

‘Plant the bulbs around 15cm deep in pots, and place them inside a cold frame or unheated greenhouse,’ advises Richard from LBS Horticulture. ‘Once the risk of frosts has passed, the plants can be moved or planted outside.’

Eucomis ‘Indian Summer’ (you can buy the bulbs from Crocus) produces stunning bi-coloured flowers in burgundy and light pink.

Cold frames are invaluable if you’re hoping to start bulbs, seedlings and cuttings off earlier in the year. They can really extend the growing season. You can buy wooden cold frames from B&Q.

5. Galtonia

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tom Meaker)

Summer hyacinths are beautiful. They’re something like a cross between hyacinths and snowdrops, with dainty, bell-shaped white flowers that appear in late summer. Plant them under cover this month to get ahead.

‘Ideally, the bulbs should be planted in a sunny location with well-draining but moist soil, and at a depth of 10 to 15cm,’ explains Richard. ‘If you live somewhere that is prone to frosts, it is better to start galtonias off in pots first, and they should be given a loamy soil.’

You can buy Galtonia candicans bulbs from Crocus.

There are plenty of other flowers, fruits and vegetables you can plant in February, too.