Can you plant tulip bulbs up until Christmas? The planting window is about to close if you want a stunning display come spring

Can you still plant tulip bulbs up to Christmas? The short answer is yes, which is good news for anyone who has been getting dirty looks from that bag of bulbs still sitting unopened in the shed.

Yes, while traditional gardening calendars often place tulip planting firmly in autumn, the reality is far more forgiving than many of us realise. So, if you’ve been wondering if December's too late to grow tulips, you're in luck: tulips actually prefer colder conditions and don’t need planting particularly early to perform well the following spring.

As long as the soil isn’t frozen solid or sitting waterlogged, your bulbs can still deliver a show-stopping display, whether you plant them straight into the ground or grow them in pots. Especially if you grow them in pots, actually, as it allows you to control drainage, positioning and timing more precisely.

(Image credit: Getty Images / MHjerpe)

Before you get carried away, remember that timing and technique do still matter, of course. Knowing when to plant your tulip bulbs, how deep to plant them, and how to adapt for bad weather can make all the difference between a patchy showing and those classic, upright blooms tulips are loved for.

So if December has crept up on you, don’t write off your spring bulbs just yet. With the right conditions (and a few expert tips) there’s still time to get tulips in the ground and look forward to flowers next year.

'Tulip bulbs can be planted up until Christmas, as long as the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged. This will depend on the timing and will vary by region,' explains Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Morris goes on to explain that tulips need around 12 to 14 weeks of cold to flower properly, which is why late autumn into early winter planting can still work well.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In colder northern areas of the UK, planting earlier (from late October through November) is generally safer, as soil conditions can become challenging more quickly. In milder southern regions, however, December planting is often perfectly viable.

'Otherwise, planting tulips up until Christmas is definitely doable, with everything taken into consideration,' he adds. 'For particularly mild areas such as the southern parts of the UK, pre-chilled bulbs will grow best. These can be stored in a fridge for 12 weeks to mimic winter.'

Shop beautiful tulip bulbs now:

Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper, agrees, noting that late planting can sometimes even be beneficial.

'Tulips are wonderfully forgiving,' he says. 'Planting them in December keeps them away from soil-borne diseases like tulip fire, which is less active in cool winter soil. Many experienced gardeners actually wait until late November or early December for this reason.'

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

If Christmas is busy and you wind up leaving those poor tulip bulbs in their bag until (deep breath) January, don't despair: Morris’s advice is simple – plant them anyway.

'With any bulbs, they are better in the ground than sitting in a bag in the shed,' he says. 'If the soil is still workable, plant them and see what happens. They may flower later or for a shorter period, but it’s worth a try.'

Just take care to 'mulch newly planted bulbs, especially with bulbs that have been planted late in the year,' he adds. This will help to protect your precious spring tulips from changes in temperature.

FAQs

How deep do you plant tulip bulbs UK? Depth is crucial when planting tulips, particularly later in the season. Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries advises, then, that you take care to plant bulbs 15–20cm deep from their base. This should help insulate them from temperature fluctuations and encourage strong, upright stems. 'Planting deeply helps tulips grow sturdier stems and ensures they stay in a more stable soil temperature,' he explains. Paving Shopper's Steven Bell adds that deep planting also reduces the risk of bulbs 'splitting into smaller, non-flowering bulbs in future years.'

Can I plant tulips in pots in December? You can absolutely plant tulips in pots in December. In fact, Steven Bell of Paving Shopper says, 'containers are your best friend, especially if the ground is cold, wet or frozen'. 'Tulips thrive in pots because you control the drainage and can move the display to a prime spot once they bloom,' he says. 'Use a peat-free, free-draining compost and mix in horticultural grit. Or, for layered “bulb lasagne” plantings, place tulips as the bottom layer; their stems will happily thread their way upwards.'

So, can you still plant tulips up to Christmas? Absolutely! In fact, sometimes a late gamble pays off tenfold... and let's face facts; even a shorter-lived display is better than no tulips at all.