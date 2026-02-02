5 of the best bulbs to plant in February for red blooms – ruby, crimson and burgundy options for showstopping summer displays

Aiming for a red garden colour scheme this year? There are a huge number of bulbs to plant in February for red blooms.

I’m talking classic February-planted summer bulbs, tubers and claws that flourish into shades of red, crimson and burgundy during the warmer months. Bolder garden palettes are set to be a huge garden trend for 2026, and red flowers are brilliant for infusing some life and character into your planting scheme.

Here’s a list of the best bulbs to plant in February for red blooms to get you started.

1. Lily 'Red Twin'

(Image credit: Getty Images / wierikko)

February is a good time to plant lily bulbs in pots if you go for hardy Asiatic varieties like ‘Red Twin’. It’s one of Easy Garden Irrigation gardening and greenhouse expert Lucie Bradley’s favourite bulbs to plant in February for red blooms.

‘Perfect for planting in February, Asiatic lilies are the easier to grow, lower maintenance cousins of Oriental lilies,’ she says. ‘For those with allergies these lilies distinguish themselves by being pollen-free and having no scent.

‘‘Red Twin’ is a great choice for borders, as it can grow up to one metre in height and produces majestic, double, ruby red flowers which will even light up a partially shady spot in your garden.’

Planting these lilies now will reward you with bright red flowers from June onwards.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can buy Lily ‘Red Twin’ bulbs from Suttons.

2. Poppy anemones

(Image credit: Getty Images / SophonK)

The best time to plant anemone bulbs depends on the type, but poppy anemones (Anemone coronaria) can be planted all year round. Varieties like ‘Hollandia’ produce vibrant poppy-like flowers, and they’re ideal candidates if you’re looking for the best bulbs to plant in February for red blooms.

Well, corms, technically. They’re best planted in pots at this time of the year, and they’ll usually flower between June and September.

‘For a bold splash of colour, I’d recommend anemone ‘Hollandia’, which combines a pure, brilliant red with a splash of white surrounding a deep purple raised centre to form vibrant blooms over 7cm wide,’ suggests Lucie.

You can buy Anemone ‘Hollandia’ corms from J. Parker’s.

3. Dahlia 'Red Cap'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Federica Grassi)

It’s the ideal time to start buying dahlia tubers, and you can start potting them up indoors from February (that's actually one of Sarah Raven’s golden rules for growing dahlias).

There’s a huge selection of dahlia varieties to choose from, in almost every colour imaginable – but if you’re looking for the best bulbs to plant in February for red blooms, there are a few go-to favourites.

'Dahlia ‘Tango’ is a standout, offering a striking orange-red colour that really pops against green foliage,' suggests horticulturist Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

Dahlia 'Red Cap' produces similar blooms, and it's included in this Best Red Dahlia Collection from Crocus.

4. Freesia 'Giant Double Red'

(Image credit: Getty Images / otaraev74)

If you’re not sure when to plant freesias, it’s all down to where you’ll be starting the corms off. For earlier displays, you can plant them indoors under cover in February, where they’ll be protected from late winter frosts - and there are some stunning red-bloomed varieties that you’ll want on your list.

‘For classic, deep red blooms, I’d recommend ‘Single Red’, which grows between 30 and 60cm in height and produces gorgeous one-sided racemes on wiry stems,’ says Lucie.

‘Double varieties like ‘Giant Double Red’ have extra rows of petals on each flower to produce fuller looking blooms on narrow, mid green foliage.’

Order Freesia ‘Giant Double Red’ bulbs from J. Parker’s from £4.99.

5. Dahlia 'Arabian Night'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Falombini)

If you’d rather imbue your garden with deeper shades of red, go for a variety like Dahlia 'Arabian Night' (you can buy the tubers from J. Parker's. It's one of the most popular double flower varieties.

'With their lush, intricate blooms and strong stems, dahlias bring vibrancy and drama to any garden,' says Emma Fell, head of horticulture at Hillier Garden Centres.

This Deep Reds Dahlia Collection from Crocus produces a stunning palette of crimson and burgundy-black blooms.

Bulb planting essentials

There are loads of bulbs, tubers and corms you can plant in February for red blooms. Add them to your list of February garden jobs!