Best bulbs to plant in February for pink blooms — 6 expert recommendations for a pink garden colour scheme

If you’re on the hunt for the best bulbs to plant in February for pink blooms this year, there’s a long list of tubers, bulbs and claws you can plant now.

That’s right — there are plenty of bulbs you can plant in February, and a good few of those will burst into beautiful pink blooms during the summer months.

So, whether you’re hoping to plant dahlias, gladioli, or any summer flowers between, we’ve rounded up the best bulbs to plant in February for pink blooms in just a few months’ time.

1. Dahlia 'Molly Raven'

If you’re looking for the best bulbs to plant in February for pink blooms, there’s a huge range of dahlias to choose from — and if you're wondering when to plant dahlias in pots, you can get started very soon.

For lightly marbled blooms that blend into a deeper pink towards the centre, Dahlia ‘Molly Raven’ is a beautiful option.

'Dahlia ‘Molly Raven’ is a must-have, with rich stripes and stipples over a soft coffee-to-pink base,’ says Jemima Bowker, campaigns and events lead at Sarah Raven and former gardener at Perch Hill. ‘The foliage and stems provide a lovely contrast to the flowers, and it has excellent vase life, making it perfect for cutting.'

They’re also a favourite of Polhawn Fort’s head gardener, Nicky. ‘As well as being amazing to look at, they are particularly bee-friendly,’ she says.

2. Allium stipitatum

If you’re familiar with the rules around the best time to plant allium bulbs, you’ll know autumn is the prime season. But if you missed the window, you can plant Allium stipitatum this month for a pink summer display.

‘These ornamental onions give a tremendous display and are easy to care for,’ says Nicky. ‘Plant them in fertile, well-drained soil approximately 10cm apart.’

Planting alliums is relatively straightforward, and as long as you know how deep to plant allium bulbs, you'll be rewarded with lilac-pink blooms during the warmer months.

3. Lily ‘Stargazer’

If you've been wondering when to plant lily bulbs, now's your chance — and Lily 'Stargazer' is another stellar suggestion for deep pink blooms in late summer.

‘For a summer border, I recommend Lily 'Stargazer',’ says Davenport House's head gardener, Alison. ‘It’s a real showstopper, and not too fussy, though it does need support and full sun.’

It's a really fragrant variety, and you can cut the flowers for vase arrangements, too.

4. Dahlia ‘Lou Farman’

Back to the dahlias! If you like open-centred flowers, Dahlia 'Lou Farman' is an excellent choice for a pink garden colour scheme.

‘Dahlia ‘Lou Farman’ is a large-flowered single dahlia that is brilliant for attracting pollinators,’ says Jemima from Sarah Raven. ‘The flower opens in rich pink and fades elegantly with open, saucer-shaped blooms.'

If you follow Sarah Raven's golden dahlia rules and pot them up in early spring, your plants will fare far better against slugs and snails.

5. Gladiolus ‘Pink Lightning’

If the weather is mild enough, you can learn how to plant gladiolus bulbs this month. According to Nicky from Polhawn Fort, a few varieties fall under the best bulbs to plant in February for pink blooms.

‘Gladiolus produce striking spikes of colourful blossoms along their stems,’ says Nicky from Polhawn Fort. ‘I recommend Gladiolus ‘Pink Lightning’ — each tall stem has many flowers. It's suitable for all types of soil and likes full sun.’

Where stock is limited, Gladioli ‘Adrenaline’ (above) is very similar, producing beautiful baby-pink blooms throughout the summer months.

6. Ranunculus ‘Friadine Rose Picotee’

For something a little different, Jemima from Sarah Raven recommends Ranunculus ‘Friandine Rose Picotee’.

'It has the very best mix of colours, with each petal featuring tones of warm apricot, primrose, and a delicate burgundy edge, bringing a touch of luxury to any planting scheme,' she says.

The best time to plant ranunculus is autumn or early spring, but you can get started in February if the weather is mild. Sarah recommends soaking the 'claws' for 12 hours before planting.

FAQs

Is it too late to plant tulip bulbs in February?

If you're wondering whether you can plant tulip bulbs in February, you've probably missed the window.

Of course, if you have a few spare bulbs lying around, there's no harm in planting them and seeing what happens — but most stockists have already stopped selling them because the best time to plant tulip bulbs is late autumn to early winter.

There are plenty of other bulbs you can plant in spring, though.

Can I plant iris bulbs in February in the UK?

Rules around when to plant iris bulbs depend on the variety. Most bulbous irises should be planted in autumn to ensure they flower on time, but a few border irises can be planted in spring. Check the requirements of the specific variety you're looking at beforehand.

Now, have a think about what else you can plant in February to prepare your garden for the year ahead.