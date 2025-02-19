5 vegetables you can grow at home to stop wasting money at the supermarket — they're so easy, even beginners can master them

If you’re trying to cut grocery costs, there are plenty of vegetables you can grow at home to save money.

And there are plenty of choices, from the easiest vegetables to grow, like lettuce, to unusual varieties that are trickier to find on the shelves, like rainbow chard. A single packet of seeds, or a plug plant, has the potential to produce handfuls of harvests — far more than you’d find in a bag at the supermarket.

Technically, growing any vegetable at home can save you money long-term — but to get you started, we’ve pulled together a list of the top vegetables that are easy to grow at home to save money on your shopping bill.

1. Lettuce

Ever heard of the term 'cut-and-come-again'? Well, it’s just like it sounds — one lettuce plant, lots of rounds of leaves after each cut. And considering how many seeds an average packet of lettuce seeds holds, you’ll get more than your money’s worth.

‘Growing something that you can harvest again, like lettuce, is a great way to save on supermarket bills,’ says Chi Chi Dunford, head kitchen gardener at Sculpture by the Lakes. 'The leaves can be harvested for at least eight weeks when sown every month from February to July.'

Plus, learning how to grow lettuce is a piece of cake — and with so many varieties to choose from, from cos to butterhead, you could even create a salad patch filled to the brim with different colours and textures.

2. Tomatoes

Okay, okay — tomatoes are technically a fruit — but we use them like a vegetable, and they're certainly one of the best crops you can grow yourself to save money on your shopping bill.

'Tomatoes are, without a doubt, one of the best,' says Josh Novell, garden plants expert and director of Polhill Garden Centre. 'A single plant can produce over 50 supermarket-size punnets in a single season — and they taste far better than store-bought.'

Learning how to grow tomatoes is easier than it sounds, even for beginners, and there are countless varieties to choose from. 'Sungold' tomatoes are all-round favourites, and so are varieties like 'Tumbling Tom'.

3. Herbs

For fans of gardening and cooking, herbs are a versatile favourite. If you choose a few of the easiest herbs to grow at home, like parsley or thyme, you'll have a low-effort herb garden that'll pay dividends in the kitchen. And, you can grow them indoors or outdoors.

‘Instead of buying fresh herbs every time you go to the shops, grow your own indoors,’ says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. ‘Basil, mint and parsley thrive in small spaces and can save you money at the supermarket. You can also save some herb cuttings to plant more.’

In fact, there are plenty of plants you can grow from cuttings — vegetables included. Rosemary is a firm favourite for propagation, for example.

4. Rainbow chard

Ever used rainbow chard in a salad? It's a great way to brighten up a plate — and actually, chard is one of the best drought-tolerant vegetables you can grow in the garden, perfect for hot summers.

'Rainbow chard is a great option to grow at home, as it's expensive to buy in the supermarket and doesn't last long in the fridge,' says Chi Chi. 'You can harvest it from May through to November, and even into winter if you provide it with good compost and feed it regularly.

Like lettuce, you can really get your money's worth with this cut-and-come-again vegetable. 'It will continue growing as long as you harvest individual leaves, instead of taking out the whole plant,' Chi Chi explains.

5. Kale

Learn how to grow kale and you'll be onto another favourite vegetable of Chi Chi's for saving money. It provides long, steady yields of superfood leaves.

'Sow kale in early March ready for harvesting from the end of May through to winter,' Chi Chi says. 'They can even be harvested the following spring if your garden is sheltered.'

Just make sure those garden plant pests don't get there first. 'Protect your kale from butterflies laying eggs on them, as this will demolish the whole plant, leaving you with just the stem!' Chi Chi warns.

FAQs

What is the most cost-effective vegetable to grow?

Besides tomatoes, lettuce, kale and chard, which provide bundles of harvests when grown successfully, there are a few other go-to favourites of gardeners looking to save money on their grocery bill.

'Potatoes are another great crop to grow,' says plant expert Josh from Polhill Garden Centre. 'A single starting or seed potato can produce up to 10 or 12 small potatoes, or five to eight large ones, and require little effort to do their thing.'

We think we'd better start learning how to grow potatoes, then!

There are plenty of other plants that deliver great value for money you can grow at home to save money on your shopping bill these are just some of our favourites. Will you be trying your hand at any?