What is top dressing and why should you do it? Experts say this garden job should be on your lawn care checklist this spring

The grass is always greener... wherever you use top dressing. Which is why, yes, applying it to your tired-looking garden needs to go to the very top of your list of preferred lawn care tips.

Anyone who's ever consulted a lawn care calendar will tell you, in no uncertain terms, that the best time to top dress your lawn is typically in late spring or early autumn when the grass is actively growing. So, yes, right about now, actually.

Still, we might be getting ahead of ourselves a little – especially if you're still wondering what top dressing is. Here's everything you need to know...

What is top dressing and why should you do it?

The job of top dressing a lawn isn't an easy one per se, but most experts will agree that it's one of those clever lawn ideas you'll find to be well worth the effort you put in. .. once you've figured out what it is, of course!

'Top dressing is the process of applying a thin layer of soil mixture – usually containing sand, compost, and topsoil – to the surface of a lawn to improve soil quality, level uneven areas, enhance drainage, and promote healthier grass growth by breaking up compacted soil,' explains Peter Chaloner, managing director of Cobra.

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

'Essentially, it'll make your lawn smoother and more consistent,' he adds.

What you'll need

While you can make your own top dressing from a mix of sharp sand, sandy/loam weed-free topsoil, and peat-free compost or leaf mould, you could just as easily buy it ready-made: something like Hardys 25L Turf & Lawn Top Dressing Soil from B&Q should do the trick.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Remember: you need 2-4kg of lawn dressing per square metre, and you should also pick up the following items...

The benefits of top dressing

While it's an undeniably labour-intensive job, there are a whole host of benefits to top dressing a lawn.

'It improves soil quality by adding nutrient and organic matter, which enriches the soil and leads to better grass growth,' says Peter. 'It also levels uneven surfaces, filling in low spots and smoothing out bumps to create a more aesthetically pleasing appearance.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Peter goes on to note that the addition of sand in the mixture 'can also improve drainage by preventing water from pooling on the lawn'.

'The fresh layer of soil also helps minimise thatch and accumulation,' he points out.

FAQs

What is the purpose of top dressing?

The purpose of top dressing is to, quite simply, address and improve the health of your lawn.

'Top dressing can provide many positives for the soil underneath which in turn will improve the health and appearance of the lawn,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Morris goes on to explain that 'the soil underneath grass can become compacted over the years, but applying a top dressing will help the soil structure and therefore drainage, which will help the grass to grow'.

'The top dressing can also be compost or a mix of soil and compost which will also give a good nutrient boost to the soil,' he adds.

'This can encourage new growth and lovely, green grass that we all love to see instead of a patchy, brown lawn. In time, this can also help to prevent weeds as the grass will be thicker and healthier.'

When should I apply top dressing to my lawn?

You should apply top dressing to your lawn when your grass is actively growing, insists Cobra's Peter Chaloner.

'It's a process which is typically done in the spring or early summer when grass is actively growing, to encourage better water and nutrient penetration to the roots,' he says.

Be sure, too, to tackle this job on a day when the lawn is dry and it hasn't rained for a few days; you will also want to make sure you're finished before it rains again.

What is top dressing techniques?

If you're not sure which top dressing techniques are best, we advise sticking to this tried-and-tested method...

Mow your lawn, and take care to spend some time clearing away any weeds or debris around your plants

Wait for the grass to dry completely before sprinkling a thin, even layer of top dressing over the surface of the soil – and take care to avoid piling it against stems or trunks to prevent rot

Use a rake to brush the dressing into the grass, taking care to work it into any holes or crevices (and making sure the grass is still visible)

Go over the lawn with a stiff garden broom, then sit back and wait; you want to avoid mowing for at least two weeks, to give it all time to settle

Now that you know what top dressing is and the multitude of benefits it brings with it, we suggest you get to work, stat! Future You will be grateful for the work you've done when they're relaxing in a lush green garden later this year.

Now all you need to do is learn how to overseed your lawn.