What to do with lavender in June – 4 ways to encourage masses of fragrant blooms that last all summer

Lavender is a Mediterranean staple, but it’s also one of the most common perennials in the UK. Right now, they’re bursting into bloom all over the country – and if you know what to do with lavender in June, those flowers will last all summer.

Learning how to grow lavender is actually really easy because it’s low-maintenance and really drought-tolerant. In June, it’s more about maintaining the plant’s health than giving it any extravagant care. In fact, less is more this month.

Here’s what you should be doing with lavender in June to get the best out of the scented perennials.

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What you'll need

1. Keep watering to a minimum

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Temperatures are set to rise again next week, but climate-resilient plants like lavender don't need as much water as you might think.

Since lavender is one of the best drought-tolerant plants out there, it actually doesn’t need too much hydration to survive.