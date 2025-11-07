There's still time to plant your spring bulbs, say experts – but get them in the ground before the window closes!

Yes, there’s still time to get your daffodil, tulip and hyacinth bulbs in the ground for dazzling spring displays – but you’ll need to know when to stop planting spring bulbs this year, so you don’t miss the window.

The usual time to stop planting spring bulbs isn't far away, but I’ve been wondering what this autumn’s weather means for those of us who are late to the party. It’s been very mild, sure, but it’s also been pretty wet over the last few weeks – and that changes things a little.

To find out when we should stop planting spring bulbs this year, I spoke to the experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

As a general rule, the ideal time to plant spring bulbs is in the autumn, all the way up until the first frost. It’s been a lot milder this year, though – I didn’t even need to wear a coat to work this morning, and it’s November – so we might have a bit more wiggle room than usual.

‘Spring bulbs can be planted all the way through to Christmas, although it does depend on the soil conditions,’ says Morris Hankinson, managing director at Hopes Grove Nurseries.

That’s the only caveat, actually – while the warmer weather means we have more time to plant our spring bulbs, heavy rain can wipe those plans out.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘It’s important to check the current weather, and to make sure the ground is still suitable for bulbs,’ explains garden expert Chris Bonnett, owner of GardeningExpress.co.uk. ‘If it has been too wet and the soil becomes waterlogged, the bulbs may rot.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At this time of the year, temperatures can drop pretty rapidly, too – and that means the first frosts are just around the corner.

‘If temperatures drop dramatically to freezing, avoid planting bulbs, as they won’t have time to establish before the cold causes damage,’ Chris advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Of course, it also depends on the type of spring bulb you’re planting. The best time to plant tulips, for example, is slightly later than daffodils and other spring flowers. Personally, I’ve got my eye on Tulipa ‘Catherina’ from Crocus (and that’s without looking at my list of favourite tulip varieties!).

'Tulips benefit from being planted later, from November and even into December, because if they are planted too early, they are prone to disease,’ Morris warns.

Tulip fire is actually one of the worst things that can happen to tulip bulbs, often leading to no-show blooms. That’s why planting tulips too soon is one of the worst bulb planting mistakes you can make! You’ll also need to plant them at the right depth, of course, which is why a tool like this Gardena Bulb Planter from Amazon can make things a lot easier.

Spring bulb essentials

So, the bottom line is this: try to plant most of your spring bulbs before the first frosts – but because it’s still pretty mild outside, you’ll likely have a good few weeks longer to do that this year.