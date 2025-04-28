3 ways to use plants to Feng Shui your patio for calming outdoor space - and the blooms the experts swear by to achieve this

I’m sure you’re already well aware of the practice of using Feng Shui in your home, but have you thought about applying the same practice to the plants on your patio? Experts have revealed the three Feng Shui principles you should add to your patio to improve its flow, balance and harmony.

There are several ways to Feng Shui a garden , but if you are focusing purely on a patio or only have a small courtyard garden, there are Feng Shui principles you can apply to your potted plants and container garden ideas.

‘When used in the garden, feng shui involves arranging features that suit your energy or life force. Plants are central to this concept, as they are believed to bring positive energy to any space,’ says David Fryer, head of technical at Mr Fothergill’s .

‘Even if you only have a patio or are limited to growing plants in pots and containers, you can still incorporate feng shui principles by carefully choosing your plants and considering how to set them out.’

1. Pick your plants carefully

The first thing you want to ensure is that you have chosen something that can boost positivity, balance and energy. Houseplants known to bring luck have been a welcome Feng Shui principle in the interiors world for some time, and this can apply to your patio, too.

‘Feng Shui principles advocate for plants that promote positivity. Bamboo, jasmine, lavender, and holy basil are top picks for good fortune and their perceived air purification benefits. Snake plants, peace lilies, and money plants are also considered to have energy-cleansing properties. Be mindful to avoid thorny or dried-out plants, which are said to stagnate energy,’ says Adam Oldfield, director at outdoor living specialists StovesAreUs .

You should also consider the shape of your plants to give your patio a better flow.

‘When selecting plants, avoid those with sharp edges. Instead, choose varieties with soft, rounded leaves, which are more in keeping with flowing feng shui principles,’ says David.

2. Use the five elements to position your plants

The five elements of Feng Shui are water, metal, earth, wood and fire. You should try to incorporate these elements into your patio space. The good news is that your plants and garden features can define each element.

‘The Feng Shui Bagua map divides a space into nine zones, each representing aspects of life such as health, love, and prosperity, as well as one of the five elements,’ says Adam.

He explains that the north of your patio represents the water element and is the best spot to plant flowers and trees. The North East represent Earth and should be filled with plenty of greenery.

East is wood, and you should: ‘Incorporate lots of wooden elements like wooden furniture and trees. Bamboo, orange trees, and plum trees are popular in Feng Shui. Herbs are also good here for vitality and healing,’ says Adam.

Finally, south symbolises fire, and here you should use vibrant colours such as bright red flowers. It’s also the best place for large trees if you have the space, especially along the walls.

3. Consider colour

The final thing you should do is consider the colour of your plants, and how they apply to the five elements and the atmosphere you want to achieve.

David explains that water is represented by blues and purples, metal is distinguished by plants with white flowers and silver foliage. Earth plants should be subtle, scented and calming colours, wood should be plants with lots of brown and green shades, and finally, fire is characterised by vibrant red, orange and yellow.

‘By being selective with your plants and furniture, you can transform the mood of each space. For example, to create a calming, peaceful environment, use cool colours like blue and lavender. For an energising social space, opt for warmer tones like red, orange, and yellow. If you want to create a dreamy, romantic look, stick to shades of pink, purple, and white,’ says Adam.

Water plants

‘Creating balance through feng shui on your patio doesn't require a total garden overhaul. With thoughtful planting, conscious arrangement, and deliberate use of the five elements, even the smallest outdoor space can become a serene and energising sanctuary,’ says David.

Create peace on your patio this summer with Feng Shui. What principles will you adopt?