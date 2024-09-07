Why is my Christmas cactus dropping leaves? How to save this festive favourite before it’s too late

As it’s one of the quirkiest houseplants with one of the coolest names, adding a Christmas cactus to your houseplant portfolio is a no-brainer. But if you’re looking at your lacklustre plant and wondering, ‘Why is my Christmas cactus dropping leaves,’ you could be experiencing something many plant parents have experienced before.

Yes, while everyone knows that caring for a Christmas cactus requires a fair amount of time and attention, even the most spoiled plants can suffer from common Christmas cactus problems . And as your plant (unfortunately) can’t tell you what’s wrong, this can leave you scratching your head - especially if it starts dropping leaves out of nowhere.

As Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries , explains, ‘They are generally easy to look after. However, they can drop their leaves if not cared for properly.’ So, check out the reasons why your Christmas cactus is dropping leaves.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

1. It's been overwatered

(Image credit: Getty Images/skhoward)

While you may include Christmas cacti like any other houseplant, it’s important to note that they’re very different from spider plants , orchids , and peace lilies .

Morris says, ‘Christmas cacti are succulents, which means they will suffer if overwatered. Succulents can hold on to water for long periods, so overwatering will result in root rot. Often, the first sign is dropping leaves.’

Because of this, you should take a look at your watering schedule and focus on how often you have to water a Christmas cactus . In most cases, it’s better to give them too little attention than too much.

Morris echoes this, saying, ‘Only water when the soil is dry and sometimes even when the leaves are very slightly dehydrated. Water thoroughly, allow the water to drain and leave again until the soil is dry.’ In fact, it’s well worth checking out our guide on succulent care mistakes to avoid others in the future.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solution: If you believe that your Christmas cactus is currently suffering from overwatering, it’s best to give it a time-out. Pop it in a warm location and wait for the moisture to dry out before watering again. However, if the overwatering has led to root rot, it may be impossible to save it.

flintronic Soil Moisture Meter £7.99 at Amazon This moisture meter can be used to test the moisture levels in your soil if you suspect your Christmas cactus is dropping leaves due to overwatering.

2. It’s planted in the wrong soil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another reason why Christmas cacti lose their leaves is because they have been planted in incorrect soil. The Christmas cactus is very particular about where it’s planted and what it’s planted in, and the wrong soil can lead to health concerns.

Morris says, ‘Christmas cacti need well-drained soil, so anything compacted will cause root problems leading to leaf drop. If leaves are dropping during flowering or just after, this might be due to low nutrients in the soil.’

He adds, ‘Make sure they are planted into a good succulent and cacti potting mix along with watering only when the soil is dry.’

Solution: It’s always worth testing the nutrient levels in your soil if you’re worried about the quality of your Christmas cacti’s soil. Even if you don’t have any significant nutrient deficiencies, fertilising your Christmas cactus wouldn’t go amiss. Focus on feeding a high-potassium feed every month during the blooming season and a normal houseplant fertiliser every six weeks outside of this season.

Houseplant Focus Balanced Liquid Concentrated Fertiliser £11 at Amazon This balanced liquid concentrated fertiliser is perfect for Christmas cacti. Just make sure that you dilute it before use to avoid scorching.

3. It’s in the wrong location

(Image credit: Getty Images/Nadya So)

As succulents are used to living in bright, sunny deserts, they grow in very specific conditions. A lot of the time, houses in the UK can’t offer them that.

Of course, they can adapt to the lack of desert dryness and a lack of sunshine, but they still like to feel the sun on their leaves. This is echoed by David Denyer, Flower Expert at Eflorist , who says, ‘While these plants thrive in indirect light, too much direct sunlight can cause leaf drop. On the other hand, too little light may also stress the plant.’

He adds, ‘A balanced light environment, with consistent temperature (avoiding cold drafts), helps the cactus regain its health.’ Because of this, your Christmas cactus may be dropping leaves because it’s planted in the wrong location (i.e. it’s too shaded) or the temperature is too inconsistent (in your kitchen or bathroom, for example).

Solution: You should aim to find the perfect location for your Christmas cactus if you want to stop more leaves from falling off. David says, ‘If your cactus is near a window with strong light, consider moving it to a spot with more shade or using a sheer curtain to diffuse the sun.’ A windowsill is a good option, as long as it’s not a south-facing window that receives full sun all day.

3 x Mix of Christmas Cactus in 10.5cm Growers Pots £19.99 at B&Q If your Christmas cacti has been in the wrong location for too long, you may not be able to revive it. So, stock up on these and start from scratch.

4. It’s outgrown its pot

(Image credit: Getty Images/Nelly Senko)

If none of the reasons above seem like the reason why your Christmas cactus is dropping its leaves, it may be that it’s simply outgrown its home and needs a new one. After all, experts advise that you should repot your Christmas cactus at least every 2-3 years for successful growth.

Morris says, ‘If your plant is outgrowing its pot, you may find it drops leaves, and this is a sign to pot it up into the right size pot in a good quality succulent and cacti compost.’

Solution: If your plant has outgrown its pot, you need to repot your Christmas cactus as soon as possible. When doing this, aim to repot into something that’s around 8-16cm bigger than the one it was in before to allow the roots to stretch out. It may be worth inspecting the roots and trim any that look diseased or damaged during this process, too.

Miracle Gro Cactus Compost 6L £8.30 at Amazon This compost has been specifically designed for succulents and cacti, and contains 14 vital minerals to help your Christmas cacti thrive when it's been repot.

FAQs

Do you water a Christmas cactus from the top or bottom?

As a Christmas cactus is a succulent, you want to avoid overwatering and root rot at all costs. Because of this, you should never water a Christmas cactus from the bottom. This is a surefire way to overwater it.

Instead, water from the top and keep an eye on the pot. As soon as you spot the water dripping out the bottom, you should stop watering immediately, as this is a clear indicator that the plant has had enough.

What does coffee do for Christmas cactus?

cactus an extra hit of potassium and nitrogen. And while this can perk up your plant - especially during its blooming period - too much of these nutrients can be fatal.

So, if you want to use coffee grounds for your Christmas cactus, make sure you always do so in moderation and do so sparingly.

If your Christmas cactus has been dropping leaves, hopefully, this guide provides everything you need to fix it.