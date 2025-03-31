Nesting season has kicked off for birds in the UK, and as our feathered friends set up shop for the summer, wildlife charities are urging gardeners to leave potatoes on their bird feeders.

We all want to know how to attract birds to our garden. They eat pests such as slugs, and their birdsong is a welcome addition to any morning. The easiest way to attract them is by feeding them the best food - especially considering bird populations are declining in the UK.

The RSPB says bird have been in steady decline in the UK due to loss of habitats and the increased use of pesticides and fertilisers in farming. By serving them up a high-calorie meal of potatoes, you can help give birds the energy they need this spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Tim Graham)

Why can you put potato in a bird feeder?

Birds are an important part of any garden wildlife ideas , and ensuring they get the right nutrients is vital to keep them happy and healthy. Potatoes are rich in calories and cabohydrates which can be a vital energy source for birds - especially during nesting season.

‘Potatoes help boost calorie consumption for birds, especially during colder weather, and when you mix it with their usual seeds and nuts, you can offer them a strong and balanced diet from your bird feeder. It helps support your local ecosystem, and you’ll find you get a lot more birds visiting you. Crows and ravens are particularly fond of this starchy treat,’ explains Jeff Ellis, garden expert and adviser at Posh .

Eunice Arauz, owner of Pets Avenue , explains how she even saw an increase of birds visiting her feeder, after adding potato to her feeder.

‘From my experience, potatoes are also a great alternative when you're looking to offer something a bit more substantial than seeds alone. They contain vitamins like B6 and C, which contribute to feather health and overall vitality. I often cut up small, easy-to-peck chunks and leave them out near areas with plenty of natural cover. I’ve noticed that birds come back regularly, so I believe it provides them with a steady energy supply,’ she says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Arterra)

However, you must serve your potatoes in a specific way. Raw potatoes are harmful to birds, while leftover spuds with salt can equally upset a bird’s digestive system.

‘Raw potato has solanine in it, which is a toxin for most animals (birds and dogs included). You also need to avoid feeding them any processed potatoes because they have high quantities of salt and fat that can be harmful to a bird’s health,’ says Jeff.

The best way to serve up spuds for birds is to boil the potato and leave it completely unseaonsed.

As well as potatoes, you should also feed birds other high-calorie foods such as sunflower seeds and fat balls. You should also check for signs your bird feeder is infected, as currently a deadly finch disease is taking a toll on bird populations.

Add to basket

Pets at Home Pets at Home Wild Bird Sunflower Seeds £2.99 at Pets At Home Sunflower seeds are high in calories and packed with fat, protein, vitamins, and minerals which is especially essential for birds during cold weather and mating season. GardenersDream Suet Fat Balls £5.99 at Amazon Fat balls have high fat diet ensuring that any wild birds visiting your garden receive a quick energy boost during all seasons. Copdock Mill Wild Bird Seed 12.75kg £15.38 at Amazon These seeds are jam-packed with protein-rich split peanuts for wild birds and a ideal for small garden birds such as Robins, Blackbirds, Tits, Finches, Sparrows and Thrushes.

Will you be serving up potatoes for birds this spring?