Ninja's sellout Slushi machine is now available in two on trend shades – if you're a pastel lover, you'll want to see this
All themed after your favourite frozen drinks
The sellout Ninja Slushi is back, but this time in a range of limited edition colourways – all themed around delicious frozen drinks.
Now available via Ninja for £349.99, there are two colours you can buy so far – Margarita Tea Green and Frose Pink but by the look of the promotional images, there should soon be a purple and orange version available to buy too.
I'm a self-confessed Ninja obsessive and the Slushi is one of my absolute favourite buys from the brand, as my first try of it proves. If you're tempted to splurge on one of these shades, there's also a Ninja discount code currently live that gives you 20% off the Slushi (NINJA20) too. Here's an in-depth look at these new colour options.
If you love pink kitchen ideas, then what could be better than enjoying a frosé from your frosé pink machine?!
Is green out for 2025? Absolutely not if this pastel Slushi is anything to go by.
These new colours are a welcome change from the usual neutral shades that Ninja appliances are usually available in, including the original Slushi colour which is black with a touch of blue.
And, rather than just being one colour all over, these Slushis are two-toned, with pastel hues of green and pink.
I've been trying out the Slushi at home for a few months now, and while mine is the normal OG colour, I've been shocked by how much use I've got out of it. I did initially think that it might be a gimmick that was relegated to gather dust in my kitchen, but I've used it week after week for hosting or for sweetening a Friday night.
My favourite drink so far in my Slushi has to be a margarita and I'm so swayed by this limited-edition green shade. If I could have my pick again, that's the colour I'd go for.
While only Frose Pink and Margarita Green are available so far, it looks as if the orange and purple shades in the promotional images could soon be available to buy too.
Can you see the appeal in the Ninja Slushi? I can attest it's certainly a great appliance to have when the next heatwave strikes!
