These 12 garden trends are set to reshape our outdoor spaces in 2026 – from climate-resilient planting to foraging gardens

It’s a brand-new year, and I’ve been so excited to dive into the 2026 garden trends that are set to shape UK gardens over the coming months.

This year, there’s a strong focus on future-focused planting and making gardens of every size work even harder. There's also an emphasis on making our gardens as sustainable and wildlife-friendly as possible – and an unusual water butt idea along the way, too.

These 2026 garden trends, forecast by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and other gardening experts, apply to large and small gardens alike – so have a browse and see which ones you fancy giving a go this year.

1. Climate-resilient planting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd-Davies)

Climate-resilient planting was a huge RHS Chelsea Flower Show trend in 2025, and this year, it’s set to be even more popular among gardeners looking to adapt their outdoor spaces to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns in the UK.

‘As warmer, drier summers continue, euphorbia and other drought-tolerant varieties will play an important role in creating resilient, climate-ready gardens that still feel full and vibrant,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

Other climate-resilient choices that fit this 2026 garden trend include plants like lavender and sedums, which cope well with drought conditions. If we have another summer like last year’s, opting for Mediterranean plants will mean far less watering to compensate for the dry weather.

You can buy Sedum 'Autumn Joy' from £9.99 at Crocus, which produces stunning pink flowerheads.

2. Wildlife-friendly gardening

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Wildlife lovers: this is your year to shine, because one of the biggest 2026 garden trends is set to be wildlife-friendly gardening.

That means planting for bees, feeding the birds, and even investing in a bird bath or two to support local populations.

‘Wildlife-friendly gardening continues to grow in importance,’ says Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express. ‘Many homeowners are now installing bird baths and feeders, growing nectar-rich plants and letting areas of their garden grow wild to provide shelter, food and water for their local birds, insects and other small animals.’

The RHS predicts that wildlife-friendly varieties will be popular this year, too, explaining, '2025 saw stronger interest in plants for pollinators with drought-tolerant Persica roses – a standout performer in plant trials at RHS Garden Wisley this year – and single-flower dahlias proving popular.’

If this trend continues, it’s looking like gardeners will be overhauling their planting schemes in favour of pollinator-friendly varieties this year.

3. Sustainability

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

What goes hand-in-hand with wildlife-friendly planting? Sustainability – and it's set to mark one of the biggest 2026 garden trends.

More and more gardeners are adapting the way they garden in favour of eco-friendly practices and using upcycled and sustainable materials wherever they can. I saw a lot of reclaimed materials used in the show gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last year, and I think gardeners will be taking that ethos home in 2026.

'Sustainability is stronger than ever,' agrees Amber Tunney, horticultural specialist at Cherry Lane Garden Centres. 'Gardeners are repurposing materials, harvesting rainwater, and boosting biodiversity with pollinator-rich planting. Composting, reclaimed wood, and solar-powered features are becoming staples for eco-friendly gardens.'

These elegant Lavenham solar garden lights from B&Q are an eco-friendly alternative to mains-powered lighting.

4. Soft landscaping

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Hard landscaping is set to make way for soft landscaping this year, according to garden designer Zoe Claymore, who thinks the latter will be a prominent garden trend in 2026.

'Expect to see less paving and hard landscaping in gardens as people embrace the benefits of open soil for their health and happiness,' Zoe says. 'Not only is soft landscaping better for the planet, but it's also much more purse-friendly than paving and intense hard landscaping. It reduces heat islands and flooding as well.

'Where paving is chosen, expect to see only permeable paving used.'

So, 2026 is the year of embracing plants, trees and fresh lawn ideas as opposed to patios, decking and other hard landscaping features.

5. Smart lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If your garden lighting ideas need an upgrade, it's worth considering smart outdoor lights. Experts are expecting them to be a huge 2026 garden trend, and they’re a game-changer if you’re looking for customisation and effortless remote control. They're a more affordable smart garden feature, too.

‘Technology is playing a bigger role in garden design, with smart lighting becoming increasingly popular,’ explains Chris from Gardening Express. ‘App-controlled and motion-sensor lighting allows homeowners to highlight features, improve security and make the most of their garden even in the darker months.’

Many smart garden lights are colour-changing, too, like the 4lite Smart Outdoor Up Down Wall Light from Amazon.

6. Tabletop veg

(Image credit: Getty Images / Reimphoto)

If you've got a terrace, a balcony, or even a windowsill, that doesn't mean you can't start a kitchen garden. Tabletop vegetables are perfect if you're hoping to grow your own food in small spaces, and the RHS expects them to be one of the biggest 2026 garden trends in the UK.

'New popular choices include table-top chillies, compact aubergines, hanging basket cucumbers and 50cm grape vines,' says the RHS. 'Potted herbs also remain a stern favourite, with sales up 10% in the last year across RHS Retail.'

This set of three Italian terracotta pots from Crocus is perfect for growing a tabletop herb collection.

7. Bold colours

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

2026 isn't the year for subtlety, according to plant experts – in fact, bold foliage and rich colours are predicted to take centre stage.

'Bold foliage plants such as Heuchera will stay on trend, bringing texture and brightness to borders and containers throughout the seasons,' says Julian from British Garden Centres.

Chris from Gardening Express shares the same prediction. 'Richer colours are taking over, replacing the neutral and pastel colour schemes that were the trend recently,' he explains.

It isn't just plants that are taking on the bolder colour palette – Chris thinks we'll see more pots and garden furniture in dramatic shades, too.

'Bold colours such as deep greens, burgundy, burnt terracotta and dark purples are being used to add drama and depth, making gardens look more modern and striking,' he says.

8. Oversized pots

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

On the subject of 2026 garden trends for pots and containers, Chris thinks oversized models will be central to garden design schemes this year.

'Large, eye-catching pots and containers are emerging as key design features,' he explains. 'They add a statement to the garden and are a great way to showcase standout plants or small trees.'

So, upscaling your container garden ideas really could put your garden on-trend this year. This 209l zinc cube planter from The Range, £107.99, makes a unique garden centrepiece.

9. Punctured water butts

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Now this is an interesting one: the RHS is predicting that punctured water butts are going to be a 2026 garden trend. It sounds counter-productive, but actually, it’s a brilliant way of keeping your garden hydrated while making the most of every raindrop.

‘Irrigation systems and technologies abound, but savvy gardeners might take note from their community-growing counterparts who are known to puncture small holes in water butts strategically placed to provide a slow-flow of water into the soil for storage and free up capacity for the next rain event, helping to minimise mains water use,’ explains the RHS.

‘AI-enabled water butts that self-empty based on the weather forecast are already being trialled and could be marketed to gardeners before long, but given AI’s known use of water for cooling in data centres, a punctured hole is the green alternative.’

10. Blackcurrants

(Image credit: Getty Images / yujie chen)

Another 2026 garden trend prediction from the RHS, blackcurrants are expected to be the 'it' berry of this year.

'Blackcurrants will begin to see a resurgence thanks to new varieties bred sweet enough to be eaten fresh, rivalling their more popular garden berry counterparts: strawberries, raspberries and blackberries,' the RHS explains.

They're easy to grow, delicious, and produce a higher yield than fruits like blueberries. What's not to love?

Blackcurrant 'Ben Connan', available at Gardeners Dream, is a popular variety.

11. Bringing indoor plants outdoors

(Image credit: Getty Images / Elisabeth Schittenhelm)

I never thought I'd see the likes of spider plants growing outside, but the RHS thinks that's exactly where gardeners will be growing them this year. It's a 2026 garden trend I didn't expect, but it actually makes a lot of sense given the UK's increasingly hot summers.

'Traditionally, indoor plants like spider plants and tradescantia are making their way into outdoor summer hanging baskets and pots,' the gardening charity explains. 'This trend will continue as England sees more frequent hot and dry summer conditions and houseplants continue to benefit from a summer holiday in the garden.'

The RHS also cites lantana as a favourite indoor-outdoor plant (it flowered prolifically at RHS Garden Wisley last summer), as well as lomandra and salvia hybrids. Lantana 'Evita Red' plants are available at J. Parker's.

12. Foraging gardens

(Image credit: Getty Images / Francesca Leslie)

A kitchen garden is one thing, but foraging gardens are slightly different – and the RHS thinks they're set to be a 2026 garden trend.

In a nutshell, foraging gardens include a mix of medicinal and edible plants that can be, well, foraged steadily over the year. They're almost a form of permaculture, boosting a garden's self-sufficiency. Think herbs like borage and mint, and other plants like dandelions, hops, wood sorrel and skirret (as suggested by the RHS).

'Gardeners are increasingly attuned to plants that serve multiple benefits in a garden, including for wildlife and the planet,' the RHS explains.

'Next, gardeners will begin to explore their foraging potential. Using known plants that are safe to eat, such as daylilies, you can populate your garden with tasty things to browse, that complement the veg patch.'

Which 2026 garden trends are on your radar?