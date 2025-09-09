5 houseplants I always propagate in autumn – now is the perfect time to make more of your favourite plants for free

While the garden gets my full attention over the summer months, it’s my houseplants I’ll be focusing on now that autumn is on its way.

Indoor greenery is a must for me, especially when it's gloomy outdoors, so September is the month when I’ll try propagating my favourites in the hope of expanding my collection with fast-growing houseplants for free. And for the best chance of success, there are some great houseplants that are super-easy to propagate.

‘As summer begins to mellow and the days grow slightly shorter, September still offers plenty of warmth and light to support plant propagation,’ says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. ‘This late-summer window is perfect for encouraging healthy root development before autumn sets in.’

1. Spider plant (chlorophytum comosum)

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the first houseplants I can remember my parents owning when I was a child, spider plants are a favourite of mine, with memories of them in macrame hanging baskets all around the house. Spider plants are one of the easiest plants to grow and will thrive in bright, indirect light, so they’re the perfect plant for beginners, too.

I remember being amazed when I first saw the spider plant babies appear (also known as plantlets), and when it comes to propagating, how to grow spider plant babies is the key, as it is these offshoots that will become your new plant.

‘Spider plants naturally produce offshoots or 'pups', which are perfect for propagation in September,’ advises Jo. ‘Snip off a pup that has small nubs or roots already visible, and then you can place it directly into water or soil.'

Where to buy spider plants:

2. Pothos (epipremnum aureum)

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lisa Fazzani)

you wantAnother houseplant staple that is easy to grow, pothos is a trailing vine with glossy, heart-shaped leaves that looks fab on a shelf (like mine) or suspended in a hanging basket. Low-maintenance, pothos are tolerant of most conditions and are often described as ‘unkillable’, so knowing how to propagate pothos will come in handy if you’re wanting to create new plants for free.

'Late summer is an ideal time to propagate pothos,’ says Jo. ‘Pothos cuttings root easily in warm temperatures and bright, indirect light.’

‘Take a 4 to 6-inch cutting just below a node, remove the lower leaves, and place it in water. You’ll often see roots within 1 to 2 weeks, and once they’re about an inch long, your new plant is ready to pot up.’

Where to buy pothos:

3. Peperomia (peperomia obtusifolia, caperata)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Peperomia is an attractive houseplant that comes in many different varieties and with a diverse range of foliage, from string of turtles that are great for hanging houseplant ideas to more traditional ivy leaf varieties. Usually fairly small plants, some varieties have upright stems, while some are horizontal and other varieties are trailing.

While easy to look after, peperomia prefer medium to bright indirect light, but can tolerate low, indirect light and are great candidates for summer propagation either through leaf or stem cuttings.

‘Cut a healthy leaf with a short stem or a piece of stem with a few leaves attached,’ advises Jo. ‘Pop it in moist soil and keep the humidity high using a plastic dome or bag. With steady warmth, new growth will start to appear in a few weeks.’

Where to buy peperomia:

4. ZZ Plant (zamioculcas zamiifolia)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A tropical plant with upright growth and shiny, oval-shaped, deep green leaves, the low-maintenance ZZ plant is a tough cookie that thrives with a lack of water and fertiliser. One of the best low-light houseplants, ZZ plants are a good option for darker areas of the home where there is little natural daylight.

‘While ZZ plants grow slowly, September is a good month to get propagation started,’ says Jo. ‘You can propagate ZZs through leaf cuttings or division. Place individual leaflets into moist potting soil and keep warm. Roots take longer to form, but late summer warmth gives them a great head start. But be patient, this one’s a slow but satisfying grower.’

Where to buy a ZZ plant:

5. Hoya (hoya carnosa, hoya pubicalyx)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hoyas, with their waxy leaves and trailing vines, make exotic, eye-catching houseplants and are a good plant to try if you want to branch out and diversify your collection with more unusual houseplants.

Slow-growing, hoyas like plenty of light, warmth and some humidity, so are a good choice for growing in a bright spot or a warm conservatory or sun room. In summer, they produce clusters of white, waxy flowers that are highly scented, particularly in the evening.

'These tropical beauties root well in late summer, so are ideal for propagation in warm months, ready to grow indoors as the cooler months approach,’ says Jo. ‘Snip a few inches of stem just below a node, remove the lower leaves, and place it in water or moist soil. Keep it warm and bright, but out of direct sun.'

Where to buy hoyas:

Jo Lambell's top tips for houseplant propagation

Sunlight and Warmth: Place your cuttings near a bright window with indirect sunlight. Keep temperatures between 18 to 26°C for the best results.

Place your cuttings near a bright window with indirect sunlight. Keep temperatures between 18 to 26°C for the best results. Clean Tools: Always use sterilised scissors or pruning shears to prevent the spread of bacteria or disease.

Always use sterilised scissors or pruning shears to prevent the spread of bacteria or disease. Water or Soil: Use water for visible rooting, or well-draining soil for faster transition to pots. Change water regularly to avoid stagnation.

Use water for visible rooting, or well-draining soil for faster transition to pots. Change water regularly to avoid stagnation. Be Patient: While some plants root quickly, others may take several weeks.

Houseplant propagation essentials

I'm making the most of the late summer weather to propagate my houseplants and expand my collection. Will you be trying the same with your favourite houseplants?