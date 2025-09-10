What to plant in empty garden beds now to fill the gaps in your borders for an easy autumn refresh

This can be a strange time in the gardening year. We are watching leaves turn from vibrant green to coppery oranges and deep reds, with some trees starting to shrug off their coverings. Where annual plants are coming to the end of their lifecycles, though, garden beds will be emptying – and unlike in the springtime, it can feel like a challenge to fill them.

Fruit and veg growers among us are likely harvesting lots of delicious produce – the last of the tomatoes, courgettes and beans, as well as the start of the wonderful autumn fruits, including apples, pears and figs, which are ready to be baked into delicious tarts, jams, crumbles and more.

In my garden, as I have mentioned before, there are plenty of well-established perennial plants, trees and bushes bordering the garden, but I am also faced with some empty soil for the first time since we moved in last autumn. I would like to keep on growing throughout the colder months – with the possibility of some overwintering veg, and some beautiful blooms in the spring, if possible! So, what do we need to consider?

Choosing the right plants for empty garden beds

Conversely, this is actually a fantastic time to start certain plants. The soil is still warm from the gorgeous days of summer, and we are likely to be seeing a bit more moisture than in those scorching July and August days. However, remember we will be losing some daylight, and frosts will become a consideration again. As with most types of gardening, choosing the right plants is key, so those that require a spell of cold to burst into life, or those with speedy turnaround times, are the best options here.

Gardening journalist, Kim Stoddart, explains more of the positives of planting at this time in the season 'It feels good at this time of year, as the daylight hours shorten and the thermostat starts to plummet, to fill gaps in beds and borders with the promise of harvests to come. Bare soil is more vulnerable to the elements over winter, so it’s better to have something growing to help reduce the risk of soil fertility being washed away.'

For me, I would like to have the opportunity for some home-grown ingredients to add to soups, stews and pies over the cooler months, as well as something to fill the ‘hungry gap’ of early spring. On top of this, by the end of winter, I am often craving colour and vibrancy, so some spring bulbs will really hit the spot.

Why fill empty beds?

There are numerous reasons why you would want to avoid leaving empty soil over the winter season. As Kim mentioned, it exposes the soil to erosion from wind and rain, which can wash away valuable nutrients in the soil.

The lack of plant cover also reduces the activity of beneficial soil organisms, leading to poorer soil health and structure. Also, bare soil is more likely to compact under heavy rain, making it harder to prepare in spring.

Kim Stoddart Social Links Navigation Environmental journalist and editor of Amateur Gardening magazine Kim is an award-winning environmental journalist and editor of Amateur Gardening magazine. She is a leading authority on climate change resilient gardening and author of the newly published, The Climate Change Resilient Vegetable Garden.

My top 5 plants to start now

1. Garlic

(Image credit: Getty Images / Barbara Rich)

This is a fantastic choice for sowing now, as garlic often benefits from a period of cold to produce good-quality bulbs. Choose a sunny, well-drained spot, and prepare the soil by digging in plenty of organic matter, such as compost or well-rotted manure.

Break your garlic bulbs into individual cloves, and plant 2-3cm deep with the pointed end facing up, in rows 30cm apart. After planting, water the soil well and mulch lightly to suppress weeds and protect against cold snaps. The cloves will begin to grow roots and green shoots over autumn and winter, ready for harvesting the following summer.

As a keen cook, this is one crop I really wouldn’t be without – though as a cat owner, I am conscious of where I site them, as garlic is toxic to cats.

Where to buy garlic:

2. Spring bulbs

(Image credit: Crocus)

A truly wonderful sight in spring – those first green heads poking their way out of the soil – a sign of colour and scent to come! These bulbs are the ideal choice for getting in the ground now – you may not be able to enjoy the benefits for some time yet, but they are well worth the time investment.

Snowdrops, narcissi, hyacinths, anemones, tulips and alliums are all fantastic choices for starting across the autumn months, and there really is something for everyone, whatever style of planting you enjoy. Tulips and alliums are my personal favourites, so I am currently enjoying evenings perusing seed catalogues with a nice cup of tea, choosing some new varieties to try.

Where to buy spring bulbs:

3. Winter salads

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Jones)

We usually think of salads as summer harvests – large bowls of fresh, crunchy and fragrant leaves in varying colours and shapes, making a perfect light, hot-weather lunch.

But they offer so much more than that. Winter types of lettuce are a welcome pick come the cooler months. Thinly sow seeds directly into the ground in early autumn. Types you can try for delicious late-season harvests include lamb’s lettuce, tatsoi, claytonia, and red mustard.

Where to buy winter salads:

4. Broad beans

(Image credit: Getty Images/ZAKmac)

One of my favourite crops, broad beans sown for overwintering, offer earlier harvests which are a truly welcome treat after a long winter. My personal favourite way to eat them is with crispy strips of bacon, dressed in olive oil and lemon, on top of a piece of toast – my mouth is watering just thinking about it!

Even if you don’t have any spare ground, I’d still recommend factoring some broad beans in at this time of year – you can also sow them in seed trays in good-quality compost and place in a frost-free environment (something like a cold frame is perfect). Under cover, plants should be ready to be planted out in February.

Where to buy broad beans:

A classic for growing at this time of year, 'Aquadulce Claudia' is a reliable and hardy type.

Neat and compact plants of 'Robin Hood' reward autumn sowings.

An award-winning, prolific variety, 'Super Aquadulce' is excellent for overwintering.

5. Poppies

(Image credit: Primrose)

I have a confession to make. I am a lazy gardener. This might sound awful, and I spend a lot of time outside enjoying various garden tasks; however, I do love a plant that keeps on giving without a huge amount of input from me. Poppies really hit the spot here as prolific and stunning self-seeders.

To get started, choose a sunny, well-drained spot in your garden. Lightly rake the soil to create a fine tilth, then scatter the seeds thinly over the surface without covering them too deeply, as they need light to germinate. Water gently if the weather is dry, but avoid overwatering. With September sowings, the seeds will establish a root system before winter, leading to stronger plants and earlier blooms in late spring or early summer.

Where to buy poppies:

The deep purple petals of 'Black Single' are a real show-stopper.

'Little Dancing Girl' is a beautiful and unusual type.

If you want to hold off and sow later in winter, the classic 'Brilliant' poppy is the perfect choice.

My gardening must-have for autumn planting

Some spots in my garden aren’t well-suited to growing the above crops, and areas where I would like the opportunity to improve the soil health. For this reason, I am going to be sowing some green manures.

These plants help improve soil structure and protect against erosion during harsh weather. They form a dense cover over garden beds, acting like a natural blanket that suppresses weeds while the land is temporarily out of production.

Green manures can be grown from seed, so they are often a really cost-effective option, too. Some great choices are clover, mustards and winter tares. Kim adds, 'Field beans are a good choice to grow as a green manure, and further provide a lovely broad bean-like harvest in spring.'

As you can see, there are plenty of choices for autumn sowing, and I can’t wait to get started! The garden truly is a year-round project, and there is always something to enjoy and look forward to.