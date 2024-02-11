4 most unusual houseplants that will set your home apart and create a unique talking point

Houseplants are a beloved part of our homes bringing the outside in, adding a decorative touch, that will also help boost your well-being. But after visiting a few of your friends’ and family’s homes, you’ll likely notice that most tend to go for the same plants to decorate their homes. So if you’re craving inspiration for unusual houseplants, we've rounded up the best.

It’s easy to fall for common houseplant trends and end up with the same few varieties as everyone else, whether that’s the Chinese money plant or the spider plant as well as several others. And in all fairness, there’s a reason why these plants are so popular – they’re easy to care for, they reduce dust levels and they are nice to look at.

But if you are on the lookout for some unusual plant varieties, then we’ve compiled a list of 4 that are either unusual-looking or hard to come by (or both) as advised by our plant experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Most unusual houseplants

Getting a colourful houseplant that’s not just plain green is one way of breaking the mould. But if you want to go even further than that, these are the 4 rarest and most unusual houseplants according to our plant experts that you won't see in your neighbour's house.

1. Venus fly trap

(Image credit: Getty Images/Elizabeth Fernandez)

The unexpected star of the John Lewis Christmas advert last year, Venus fly trap is the most popular and easy to care for carnivorous plant. And a great way to get rid of flies.

‘I’d say carnivorous plants are quite an unusual houseplant,’ Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk. ‘They can be very interesting to own and definitely make a great talking point among guests. Carnivorous plants capture and digest insects, which can be very interesting to see and can also be helpful in keeping pests out of the home. Venus fly traps are the most common of these plants.’

She continues with her top Venus fly trap care tips, ‘Carnivorous plants require specific soil with good drainage for the best growth and health. The soil should be constantly moist but not soggy and bottom watering is best to prevent the plant itself from becoming saturated. Ensure there is adequate drainage to prevent root rot.’

‘It’s best to water these plants with distilled water or rainwater. Tap water contains traces of chlorine and minerals which may be harmful to the plant. Aim to keep them in a place with good lighting conditions but keep them out of direct sunlight. These plants don’t like to be disturbed, so avoid repotting where possible.’

2. Medinilla magnifica

(Image credit: Suttons)

Also known as rose grape, Medinilla magnifica is a truly magnificent plant with large pink blooms which are very unique in their own right.

‘These are incredibly beautiful but also quite difficult to look after,’ warns Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench. ‘They need bright indirect light, away from direct sunlight. They also need misting regularly as they prefer a maintained high humidity level, so I recommend using a soil that has good moisture retention. If the top few cm's of the plant's soil feels dry, water thoroughly. You also need to use a fertiliser on these plants, and this needs done at least once a month during their growing season.’

Steve Chilton Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and director of LeisureBench Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field. As the director of LeisureBench, an industry-leading garden furniture company, Steve has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants.

3. Living stones

(Image credit: Amazon)

Succulents are a great plant option as they require very little care and are almost impossible to kill, living stones are no exception.

‘This unique succulent resembles a stone or pebble, making it unusual especially amongst other succulents,’ Steve explains. ‘They require bright light, preferably direct sunlight for at least a few hours a day. I recommend using a potting mix/soil that's specifically designed for succulents and cacti. Water sparingly and always allow the soil to completely dry out in between watering. In winter, decrease the amount of water you give it as this is its dormant season.’

4. Pseudolithos

(Image credit: Getty Images/Boyloso)

If there’s a plant you can only buy through the likes of eBay or Etsy, that’s how you know it’s really a rare and unusual find. And that’s exactly the case for the Pseudolithos succulent plant. It just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?

‘I think Pseudolithos is among the strangest-looking succulent plants,’ starts Petar Ivanov, plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners. ‘Don't keep it at temperatures colder than 10°C. It's highly recommended to shelter it during winter. Keep the soil dry between waterings in spring and summer and water once every two months during the winter to avoid water stagnation.’

Petar Ivanov Social Links Navigation Plant and gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners Petar Ivanov is one of the company's top-performing experts and manages over six teams of gardeners, delivering stunning landscape results and fostering a deep connection with nature through his work.

You'll definitely be the only one from your circle with these little wonders of nature in your home.