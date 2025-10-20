5 reasons your peace lily's leaves are turning brown and how to fix the problem asap

There are several reasons that your peace lily's leaves are turning brown, including watering issues, positioning and humidity levels.

Even if you know how to care for a peace lily, figuring out the cause of the peace lily's leaves turning brown can be daunting. However, for the most part, it's a matter of elimination.

Start by figuring out your watering scheduling – possibly adapting this to respond to the autumn/winter climate. Then address any other areas of possible concern. 'It's also worth noting that brown leaves could also just be part of the natural ageing process; every leaf has a lifespan,' says Lisa Price, founder of Root Houseplants. If it's only one or two leaves, then this is likely the case.

1. Low humidity

At this time of year, the most common reason for peace lily leaves turning brown is low humidity, so knowing how often to water a peace lily is essential.

'In many homes this autumn, the air has been much drier because heating’s been on early, which is enough to crisp the edges of those delicate leaves. Move your plants away from direct heat sources like radiators,' explains Sonia Kainth, brand executive at House of Kojo.

Thankfully, this is really easy to remedy, with the use of a spray bottle – like this from Amazon. Simply fill with water – ideally filtered water (due to the fluoride in tap water) and spritz your plant every day or two. This raises the humidity and will prevent the plant from drying out. Alternatively, investing in a humidifier – like this from Amazon – can automate the process, which is ideal if you don't have a lot of spare time for houseplant care. 'Every time you water your plant, spend some time misting it with a handheld mister,’ adds Beth Chapman, founder of Leaf Envy.

'Also check the position of your plants and move them away from heat sources like radiators and wood burners, which reduce the humidity,' adds Morag Hill, Co-Founder at The Little Botanical.

2. Underwatering

In addition to humidity, underwatering can cause the tips of a peace lily's leaves to turn brown. Adjusting your watering levels at this time of year is one of the key ways to care for houseplants over winter.

The best way to assess whether your peace lily is underwatered is to check the soil. This is easily done by sticking a finger in the soil and feeling whether it is dry. Alternatively, a moisture meter – like this from Amazon – is a mess-free option that also takes the guesswork out of testing the soil.

To remedy underwatering, check the moisture levels in the soil every day and water when the soil feels dry. Ideally, the soil should always feel moist but not wet.

If this isn't feasible, then investing in a self-watering pot – like this Lechuza design from Amazon – will be a game-changer.

3. Overwatering

Overwatering can also lead to peace lily leaves turning brown – it's one of the most common watering mistakes , especially at this time of year.

This is likely to be a problem if you don't have the heating on or your peace lily is in an unheated part of the house. 'With shorter days and cooler indoor temperatures, the plant growth naturally slows, which means it requires less water and feeding,' explains Andy Little, Houseplant Buyer at British Garden Centres. Maintaining your regular watering schedule can quickly overwhelm the plant.

Like when addressing underwatering, a moisture meter will prove invaluable, helping to assess when the plant needs a top-up of water.

Another cause of overwatering is a lack of drainage. Ensure that your plant is not left standing in water. Ensure that your plant is placed in a nursery pot inside a cover pot, rather than directly in a decorative pot with no drainage. An hour after watering, empty out the cover pot so that your plant doesn't become saturated.

4. Chemicals in tap water

Watering your peace lily with tap water cause also cause the leaves to turn brown.

'Peace lilies are sensitive to fluoride, and the high fluoride content of tap water can cause the leaves to go brown,' explains Morag Hill, Co-Founder at The Little Botanical.

Instead, use filtered water, or even better, rainwater, to water your peace lily. Rain harvesting is a great way to always have rainwater to hand.

5. Receiving too much sunlight

Knowing where to put a peace lily can prevent the leaves from turning brown. 'Peace lilies prefer bright indirect light. They’ll be happiest in the middle of a room,' says Morag Hill, co-founder at The Little Botanical.

However, 'overexposure to direct light or being positioned too close to a grow light can also cause brown, burned leaves,' explains Lisa Price, founder of Root Houseplants. Too much light can also cause peace lily leaves to droop.

Moving your peace lily away from the window or reducing the intensity of your grow light will prevent further problems.

Should I trim off brown leaves on peace lilies?

Yes, Morag Hill, co-founder at The Little Botanical, advises 'trimming brown leaves at the base of the stem. Also, keep the soil evenly moist and check your plant is in a good position in your home, away from radiators and draughts.'

Follow the experts advice and your leaves will be back to their green selves in no time.