Cuisinart has a new small-kitchen-friendly collection of coffee machines to create a cosy café feel at home, with every budget covered

Cuisinart has unveiled a host of brand new coffee machines, including multiple bean-to-cup and espresso options, for those looking to create a cosy café feel at home.

This new collection, which includes a compact coffee grinder which will set you back just £24.99 (via Cuisinart), comes as a slew of rivals also attempt to create the best coffee machine for even the smallest kitchens – it's hot on the heels of releases from Breville and Ninja just this month.

The most expensive machine in the range? That'll be the Cuisinart Grind, Tamp and Brew Espresso Machine, which will set you back over £400 more than that small coffee grinder and promises to guide you through every step of the coffee-making process. Here's a full look at this brand new collection.

EASY TO USE Cuisinart Fully Automatic Coffee Machine £699 at Harrods Check Amazon You can operate this machine at the touch of a button and use the integrated milk frother to whip up lattes and cappucinos. HANDS-ON Cuisinart Grind, Tamp and Brew Espresso Machine £449.99 at Cuisinart Featuring 16 grind settings and a built-in conical burr grinder, this machine is for those who want to perfect their at-home coffee craft. AFFORDABLE Cuisinart Slim Espresso Machine £179.99 at Cuisinart If you want a machine to kickstart your at-home coffee journey, this compact espresso maker has plenty of winning features for its price tag.

The two bean-to-cup machines in this collection occupy very different spaces, with varying designs.

While the automatic version is designed for those who want to grab and go with their morning americano on their way to work, the more expensive Grind, Tamp and Brew offers more customisation and gives you that hands-on feel of being a barista in your own home. It will take a little longer to extract a coffee from it though.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Another highlight of the Grind, Tamp and Brew machine is its cold extraction setting, which gives customers access to cold brew at home which takes only a short time to dispense. It also has assisted tamping, just like the newer Ninja Luxe Café Pro series machine (which I recently awarded 5 stars to in my review).

The most affordable option is the brand's Slim Espresso machine, which has 15-bar pressure and cold brew capability (just like Smeg's much more expensive release), setting you back £179.99. It's also a serious space saver at just 15.5cm wide.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

With Black Friday just around the corner, it's worth keeping an eye on the price of all of these brand new coffee releases as you might just be able to bag a bargain in November. I'd definitely decide which of these machines you want to bookmark for the sales!