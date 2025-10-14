Unfortunately, not all sofas are created equal. Some are just not as comfortable as others (I should know, I’ve sat on over 200 sofas at this point), and some might be comfy to begin with but deteriorate with time. And whether you’re renting or don’t have the budget to buy a new one right now and are wondering what to do if you have an uncomfortable sofa at home, there are a few quick fixes to make it comfier, recommended by sofa experts.

They might not turn your current living room seating arrangement into the best sofa around but they will make your lounging experience all the more pleasant, that’s for sure. Because a comfy sofa is what the rest of the living room always revolves around.

‘Your living room is the heart of the home so saving for a beautiful, stylish sofa is one of the best investments you can make,’ says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘It’s the place that brings all the family together, so comfort is key. Many of us know the feeling when buying our first home or renting a new flat, where the furniture feels like a little bit of a letdown. Making do with a hand-me-down or a tired piece while saving for the perfect sofa is a common scenario. While you save for your dream sofa, there are ways to make your current one much more liveable.’

1. Replace cushion filling

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

There are several reasons why a sofa could feel uncomfortable. One of the most common ones are the cushions, and their filling more specifically. Whether they already come filled with comfortable inserts or they flatten or start to sag over time, there’s quite an easy fix that doesn’t require a brand new sofa.

‘If your sofa cushions have gone flat, you don’t necessarily need to replace the whole sofa,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘Add or replace the inner pads with plumper, higher-density fillings. Feather or fibre-mix inserts work wonders for bringing that “sink-in” feel back.’

2. Place foam pad under cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

If replacing the filling of the cushions doesn’t work or if you’d like to take a slightly different approach, you can add a foam pad or a mattress topper underneath your sofa cushions for extra support.

‘If the seat continues to sag, the issue may be collapsed springs. Placing a firm foam mattress topper under the cushions will give them a temporary lift,’ Julia at Sofology says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club, adds, ‘Buy a twin-size memory foam mattress topper and cut it to fit the seat cushions. This can instantly make sagging or thin cushions feel plush and supportive.’

Alternatively, you can opt for a foam pad like this one from Dunelm which is likely also going to work out cheaper.

3. Decorate with scatter cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Scatter cushions are not just great at decorating a sofa and making it look cosy and comfy, they can also aid in making it feel that way, too.

‘If your sofa is uncomfortable but you’re not able to replace it yet because you’re renting for example, a few well-chosen accessories can really help,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘Try using a variety of cushions in different sizes and levels of firmness to improve support and make the seating feel more relaxed.’

Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘Use a lumbar cushion. A small cushion or rolled-up towel at the lower back can improve posture and reduce discomfort.’

4. Add pillows

(Image credit: Future/James French)

If your sofa is on the deeper side and scatter cushions don’t quite cut it, your best pillows will definitely make your living room seating idea feel like a cloud.

‘Use bed pillows behind your back. This is especially good for deep sofas – you can use standard pillows with decorative covers that match your decor,’ Monika at Sofa Club advises.

5. Layer blankets

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Similarly to scatter cushions, don’t underestimate the power of throws and blankets. Especially if you layer them and/or opt for padded, quilt-like designs, you can really level up the comfort of your sofa.

‘Adding soft throws or blankets along the back or across the seat can help to soften the surface and make it more inviting,’ Magdalena at Barker and Stonehouse says.

Monika at Sofa Club agrees and adds an extra top tip, ‘Layer throw blankets strategically. Fold a thick blanket or quilt and place it under the seat cushions for hidden extra padding, or on top for a softer surface.’

6. Add a body pillow

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Lovatti)

Opting for a single large pillow over multiple regular-sized pillows or scatter cushions will look neater and a bit more streamlined. And a body pillow is perfect for this.

‘Add a body pillow as a backrest. Long body pillows make fantastic, inexpensive bolster cushions to lean against,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

7. Pad armrests

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

A sofa’s comfort doesn’t lie just in its seats – it’s the whole package, including the armrests. Whenever I test a sofa, I always have a feel of the armrests and often even lie down, resting my head on the armrest to see if they’re soft, padded and comfortable enough. And there’s an easy trick to making your sofa’s armrests feel just like that.

‘If the arms are too hard or low, use folded towels under fabric or armrest covers for more support,’ Monika at Sofa Club recommends.

Top picks

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of preventive practices like plumping your sofa cushions so that they don’t deteriorate to the point of discomfort. ‘Regularly plumping both seat and back cushions will restore some life to them,’ Julia at Sofology concludes.