5 unusual fruits to grow in your garden for unique but delicious harvests – from hybrid berries to fairytale currants

Raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are classic choices if you're looking to grow your own fruit, but did you know that there are plenty of unusual fruits you can grow in the UK, too?

It’ll soon be time to plant fruit trees, and that got me thinking about other types of fruit you can grow at home. I’m all for a unique crop – patty pan squashes are one of the best vegetables I’ve ever grown – so I decided to hunt down some weird and wonderful fruits, too.

If you’re looking for unusual fruits to grow next year, these are some of the most interesting ones on my radar right now.

1. Honeyberries

(Image credit: Getty Images / NetPix)

Gardeners usually grow honeysuckle for its fragrant blooms, but there’s an edible type of honeysuckle that produces sweet honeyberries. They look a bit like elongated versions of blueberries, and they taste a bit like them, too.

‘Honeyberry is a fantastic choice for UK gardens due to its remarkable cold hardiness and early fruiting,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘The blue, elongated berries have a unique, honey-like sweetness.’

Julian recommends planting honeyberries in pairs to encourage pollination and a good crop of berries. You can eat the berries raw, or turn them into jams. Either way, they’re jam-packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Where to buy honeyberry plants:

Crocus: Buy a honeyberry plant in a 2-litre pot for £24.99.

Buy a honeyberry plant in a 2-litre pot for £24.99. Thompson & Morgan: Lonicera kamtschatica 'Kalinka' produces tasty honeyberries.

2. Japanese wineberries

(Image credit: Getty Images / hecos255)

Now, a couple of the berries on this list of unusual fruits grow look very similar to their berry cousins, but with a slight twist.

That’s the case with Japanese wineberries. They’re closely related to raspberries, and at a glance, they look like the same fruit – but they offer a wilder, tangier flavour, according to Julian. You’ll just need to watch where you plant them, and keep an eye on their growth.

‘They are vigorous growers and can spread quickly,’ Julian says. ‘Containing their growth or providing a dedicated space is essential to prevent unwanted spread while enjoying their abundant fruit.’

Where to buy wineberry plants:

J. Parker's: Buy a Japanese wineberry plant in a 9cm pot for £5.99.

Buy a Japanese wineberry plant in a 9cm pot for £5.99. D.T. Brown: Or, start with a Japanese wineberry plant in a 2-litre pot for £18.95.

3. Goji berries

(Image credit: Getty Images / Andrey Abryutin)

Learning how to grow goji berries was at the top of my gardening bucket list for years, because they’re one of the healthiest fruits you can grow at home. They’re overlooked, I think, and certainly underappreciated – they’re low-maintenance once established, and produce heaps of vitamin-packed harvests with the right care.

‘Naturalised across British hedgerows, including windswept Scottish coasts, the Goji berry is a tough, fast-growing shrub that takes most things in its stride,’ says Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert. ‘For the best crops, just indulge this no-fuss plant with plenty of sunshine and only prune lightly.’

Interestingly, goji berries often blacken when handled – so it’s best to shake them into a paper bag when harvesting.

Where to buy goji berry plants:

Crocus: Buy a goji berry plant in a 3-litre pot for £21.99.

Buy a goji berry plant in a 3-litre pot for £21.99. Thompson & Morgan: Goji Berry 'Sweet Lifeberry' is another good choice (I love the name!).

4. Jostaberries

(Image credit: Getty Images / Elizabeth Livermore)

Another berry lookalike! Jostaberries are a hybrid between gooseberries and blackcurrants, but they’re thornless (which, to me, is a huge win).

‘Jostaberries offer large, sweet-tart berries,’ says Julian. ‘They are resilient and thrive in partial shade with minimal maintenance, making it a great option for gardeners seeking an easy-care, productive bush.’

Like the other berries in this list of unusual fruits, jostaberries are often turned into jams, or even relishes. They’re a little tart to eat raw, but they sweeten up when fully ripe.

Where to buy jostaberry plants:

Primrose: Order a jostaberry plant in a 3-litre pot for £21.99.

Order a jostaberry plant in a 3-litre pot for £21.99. J. Parker's: Or, start with a younger jostaberry plant for £5.99.

5. Pinkcurrants

(Image credit: Getty Images / laszlo_szelenczey)

Pinkcurrants are another unusual fruit you can grow in the UK, and to me, they look too good to eat – the pale-pink berries have a glass-like look to them, and I think they’d look perfect grown next to other fairytale-style plants. They’re actually at the top of my plant wishlist right now.

‘Pinkcurrants offer a sweeter flavour and beautiful pink berries that brighten up any garden,’ says Julian. ‘They favour sunny to partially shaded sites and appreciate regular pruning for optimal fruit production.’

Where to buy pinkcurrant plants:

Crocus: Pinkcurrant 'Gloire De Sablons' is on my wishlist.

Learn to grow these unusual fruits, and you'll be the talk of every lunch party!