Experts say this is how often your fiddle leaf fig really needs watering – and share the signs it's thirsty

How often should you water a fiddle-leaf fig? If you’ve been frantically googling for advice, you’re not alone; few houseplants have captured the hearts of British plant lovers quite like the sculptural beauty that is the fiddle leaf fig.

With its large, glossy leaves and sculptural presence, the fiddle-leaf fig has become the go-to indoor plant for anyone looking to make a statement in their living space. But with popularity comes a reputation: these standout beauties are known for being a little… dramatic. The opposite of an unkillable houseplant, if you will.

Still, whether it's a drooping leaf here or a brown patch there, more often than not, the culprit is simple: watering. Because, while it’s easy to be tempted to stick to a rigid schedule, fiddle-leaf figs prefer anything but.

How often should you water a fiddle-leaf fig?

There isn't an easy answer when it comes to figuring out how often you should water a fiddle-leaf fig, and that's because these beauties are tropical natives, accustomed to the warm, well-drained, and airy conditions of West African rainforests.

In our homes, though, light levels, temperatures, and humidity fluctuate throughout the year, which means that a one-size-fits-all watering routine rarely works. Instead, success comes from observation, understanding your plant, and responding to its needs.

'The trick is to keep a close eye on it to see if it’s showing any signs of distress and work out from there if it needs more or less water,' explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

As a general guide, he notes that watering every 7 to 10 days during the summer and every 10 to 14 days in winter works for many plants, but this should always be adjusted based on the soil itself rather than the calendar.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your plant’s location also matters. A fiddle-leaf fig near a radiator or sunny bay window will dry out faster than one in a cooler corner. Light levels influence not only growth but also moisture usage, so always adjust accordingly.

'Only water if the top 5cm or more of soil is dry and the pot is lighter to lift,' suggests Morris. 'If the soil is still moist, it definitely won’t need more water. Too much will put the plant into distress and may even cause root rot.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Finally, when you do water your fiddle-leaf fig, Morris recommends doing so thoroughly until water runs freely through the drainage holes at the bottom. If the plant sits in a saucer or outer pot, be sure to remove excess water so it isn’t left sitting in standing water.

Fiddle leaf fig care essentials

FAQs

How do I know if my fiddle leaf is happy? If you're not sure if your fiddle leaf is happy, Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper, emphasises that the best approach is simple: check the soil first. 'Rather than watering by the calendar, always check the soil. Insert your finger about 5cm (2 inches) into the compost. If it feels dry at that depth, it’s time to water. If it’s still moist, wait a few more days.' This method helps prevent the most common mistake: overwatering. Fiddle-leaf figs are far more forgiving of a short dry spell than a soggy root system.

How long can a fiddle leaf fig go without water? Fun fact: a healthy fiddle leaf fig can usually go about two weeks without water, and maybe even three if the air isn't too dry. Still, the watering frequency is heavily influenced by the plant’s container and compost. As such, Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper, notes that a pot with drainage holes and a free-draining houseplant mix (ideally with perlite or bark added) helps prevent root rot and allows you to water with confidence. Avoid over-potting, as excess soil stays wet for longer. When watering, room-temperature water is best, and always empty saucers after 10–15 minutes to prevent standing water. This encourages strong root growth and prevents the build-up of salts in the soil.

How to tell if a fiddle fig needs water? The best way to tell if a fiddle leaf fig needs water is to check if the soil is dry: if there's no moisture for the first 5cm, it's time to give it a drink. Remember, watering needs shift with the seasons. During spring and summer, growth accelerates, and plants may need water every 7-10 days. Warmer temperatures and brighter light increase water use, so keep a close eye on the soil. In autumn and winter, growth slows, and water uptake drops; watering every 2-3 weeks may suffice, and sometimes less in cooler homes. If you're really worried, the most common signs of underwatering can include drooping or curling leaves, dry brown edges, or slower growth.

Honestly, learning how often you should water a fiddle-leaf fig might seem like a faff, but it's actually easier than following a strict schedule; instead, it’s about tuning into your plant's natural rhythm.

Honestly, once you learn how quickly your plant dries out and how it reacts to the changing seasons, watering will become second nature. And the reward? A gorgeous sculptural diva that adds some serious va-va-voom to your home.

What could be better, eh?