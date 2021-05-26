See these fun and fancy kids paddling pools for the upcoming heatwave

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In case you haven’t looked at the weather forecast for the next two weeks, it’s set to get warmer out there – and there’s a half term coming up (how can we forget?). So, a kids paddling pool would be a very smart buy right now. Need more convincing? You can even get use out of it – for dipping your feet in to cool down – or if you have a balcony instead of a garden, a mini paddling pool is the perfect size. Buy a paddling pool now to avoid being in a rut next week, when everyone in the UK will be trying to source a paddling pool of some sort to cool down. That and a fan, new BBQ… the list goes on.

Instead of spending your money on eyesore kids paddling pools that will ruin your garden aesthetic – and they don’t exactly look the prettiest in photos you want to treasure forever – buy one of these cute paddling pools below. Our Shopping Editor has found everything from a glittery paddling pool to a terrazz0-effect one, a polka dot paddling pool and much more. Prices start from an affordable £14.99, too. Don’t leave it until the last minute like always: we’re here to help you be prepared…

Keep scrolling for Ideal Home‘s roundup of the fanciest kids paddling pools you’ll find on the web. Oh, how we wish they came in adult sizes.

5 fun and fancy kids paddling pools

1. LIEWOOD Leonore Pool – £35 at Liberty

LIEWOOD Lenore Pool | £35 at Liberty

How cute is this small pool? It's decorated with multi coloured polka dots, to make it anything but plain. It'll also add a splash of colour to your garden, terrace or balcony, while you can also buy a matching rubber ring and swimsuit. It's spacious enough for your little one to make a splash with some friends, while it's Phthalate free for your peace of mind.

2. Inflatable 3 Ring Clear Pool with Gold Glitter – £14.99 at WHSmith

Inflatable 3 Ring Clear Pool with Gold Glitter | £14.99 at WHSmith

On a budget? This kids paddling pool is perfect, then. For less thank £15 you can score a glittery paddling pool with a gold floor. Inflated it measures 83cm in diamteter and 30cm high. You might not be able to find this in stores, as we were quite shocked to discover that WHSmith sell paddling pools ourselves, so your best bet is to buy this bargain online.

3. MYLLE Terrazzo printed vinyl pool inflatable – £125 at Selfridges



MYLLE Terrazzo printed vinyl pool inflatable | £125 at Selfridges

Okay, we're well aware this is a bit more expensive than our other picks, but it does look fancy and there's no doubting it will fit in with your garden. This terrazzo-effect pool is made of non-toxic vinyl, while it's BPA free, Phthalate-free and it comes with a matching pillow. In total, once inflated, it measures 165.1cm in diameter and 38.1cm high. Perfect for entertaining a few little ones – and in style.

4. Sunnylife Glitter Inflatable Pool – £49 at Skinny Dip

Sunnylife Glitter Inflatable Pool | £49 at Skinny Dip

Okay, so this glitter inflatable is slightly larger than others, so it could actually fit up to 3 adults inside – or quite a few kids. It's less "look at me" in comparison to the other one, and it's made of non-toxic Phthalate-free PVC. Not just that but it comes with a repair patch in case of any accidents, while it can be delivered for free. Definitely one to blow up for family BBQs…

5. Intex Glitter Mini Pool – £14.99 at Amazon



Intex Glitter Mini Pool | £14.99 at Amazon

Another cheap yet cheerful buy, this mini pool is made from Intex – one of the most popular paddling pool brands out there. So, rest assured it will be sturdy, while it's filled with gold glitter and boasts a pink floor. It can be delivered pretty fast if you buy now…

Need a larger paddling pool for the entire family? Shop below…