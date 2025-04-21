Zen garden ideas on a budget – 5 simple ways to introduce the minimalist concept to your outdoor space

Looking for Zen garden ideas on a budget?

This garden style is all about bringing tranquillity into your outdoor space. Luckily, many of the best Zen garden ideas involve materials which are cheap to source – think gravel, cobbles and sand – and it's a minimalist concept, meaning you won’t have to worry about splurging on too many features.

‘Because one of the main principles of a Zen garden is to avoid anything flashy and flamboyant, it is one of the most budget-friendly looks to achieve,’ agrees Pim Dickinson, horticultural expert at Mr Fothergill’s. ‘Above all, it is about purity, simplicity and restraint, which creates a beneficial, calming environment.’

We’ve checked in with the experts to find out how we can implement our own Zen garden ideas on a budget.

1. Use gravel as the foundation

(Image credit: Getty Images/GCShutter)

Gravel is a leading feature of Zen gardens, and it’s really affordable if you’re on a budget.

‘Gravel and cobbles are cheap to lay, as you just flatten the ground, spread a permeable anti-weed membrane on the ground and chuck down the stones,’ says garden designer Harriet Worsley.

You don’t need to spend lots of money on gravel, either.

'Instead of fancy stones, you can use pea gravel,’ says Liam Cleary, gardening expert at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre. ‘It's much kinder on your bank balance. Just rake it well.’

You can buy gravel from B&Q in a range of styles and quantities. This pea gravel from Amazon is reasonably priced, too.

2. Start with a seat

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

Zen gardens are a meditative space, and they offer a calming sensory experience beyond the aesthetic. That’s why it’s important to incorporate some garden seating ideas – and you don’t have to buy a brand new set.

‘The most important thing when creating this garden on a budget is to remember that Zen gardens are about how they make you feel, rather than what they look like,’ explains Liam.

‘Start with where you would like to sit and relax – a comfortable seat. This could be an upcycled bench with cushions, or a chair salvaged from Facebook marketplace.’

3. Make your own water feature

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

We’ve spoken about the importance of water features in small Japanese garden ideas before, and the same applies to zen garden ideas on a budget. It’s actually really simple to introduce a pond to your space without breaking the bank.

‘Make your own no-tend pond, or a simple water feature with buckets and a pump, rather than spend money on expensive water features,’ suggests Liam.

Even a second-hand bird bath can provide a serene feature in a Zen garden.

4. Keep it stripped back

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

Bold colours and flashy features are a no-no when it comes to zen gardens, and that means you won’t have to splurge on expensive paints and ornaments. Instead, keep it natural and simple.

‘Finishes should be natural where possible, with raw wood and stone being the ideal,’ says Pim from Mr Fothergill’s.

You won’t have to worry about edging your lawn and garden paths, either.

‘The natural look should also extend to the building, paths and fences as much as possible,’ Pim explains. ‘Blending their hard lines with neat but naturalistic planting along their edges softens them and makes them part of the outdoor ‘landscape'.'

5. Source young plants and cuttings

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd)

Although zen gardens are minimalist, a few evergreen or Japanese garden plants will create a sense of natural harmony within your outdoor space.

‘Small evergreen shrubs are ideal for creating a year-round structure,’ says Pim. ‘I think a garden should be as beautiful in winter as in every other season.’

You can take cuttings from friends’ and family’s plants to save you buying new plants – you’ll just need to be patient while they grow – but you can buy affordable young plants from a range of garden retailers, too.

Try these:

Zen gardens are a brilliant garden design scheme choice if you're on a budget. What will you be including in yours?