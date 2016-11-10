Garden trellis ideas

Looking for garden fence ideas? Garden trellis is a great piece of versatile gardening kit. Use it to create a cosy outdoor dining or living space, or go for tall panels and place them where they can screen off less attractive features of your own or neighbouring gardens.
Mount trellis panels on top of existing fencing or walls to shelter an exposed site or, of course, just use them to support beautiful trailing plants, vines and vegetables. Trellis can bring interest to patios, sheds and forgotten corners and create archways and walking routes around larger outdoor spaces.
It comes in all shapes, sizes and materials and can be painted, stained or just left in its natural state. Look for square, diamond shaped, expanding and decorative designs that look beautiful while they are busy being practical. Some designs even come backed by mirrored panels, which can trick the eye into believing your garden is bigger – and more romantic – than it really is.
If you’re feeling crafty, why not build your own trellis from wooden poles and sticks, bamboo, lumber, copper or wire mesh. Paint your trellis in an earthy colour palette to mimic that of your garden or, if you’re designing an urban oasis, use a contrasting primary palette for added effect. Be a little different and use a trellis to hang up garden tools in the summer or as a display for a collection of potted-up terracotta pots.
Garden trellis screen for outdoor seating area
Use painted trellis to divide up areas of your garden – such as here where it’s been used to delineate an outdoor dining area. This compact linear design in on-trend grey creates a decorative wall, enclosing the seating area. Bring in potted shrubs that are big enough to help define the space. A cosy arrangement like this can provide screening, protection and dappled shade from the more unpredictable British weather.
Garden trellis with colourful tile inserts
Use trellis to create decorative interest along a plain timber overlap fence panel. Painted in a dove grey, this one creates a nice contrast to the woodstained panel behind. One-off tiles placed randomly in the trellis squares create a truly unique look. Fix the trellis so that is secure enough against wind, but also make sure it is will be easy to remove once fence-painting time comes around.
Garden trellis in decorative metal wall art design
Trellis doesn’t have to be wooden, square and practical. It can be metal, decorative and pretty too! This design is made extra special set against a painted wall and turns a small seating area into a magical spot. Combine with wall-hung candle sconces, large planters and cafe-style furniture for a stunning way to make a tiny area beautiful.
Garden trellis with trailing plant
Use trellis fencing in place of traditional fencing panels. They are far less likely to be blown down in bad weather as the wind just passes through them. Plant trailing plants in the bed below and watch your screen grow over the summer! Combine varieties that flower at different times for all-year-round interest. Here a country-garden feel has been created with abundant trailing evergreen Clematis armandii.
Garden trellis with Japanese-style mirror panel
Be imaginative with trellis. In this Japanese-style garden, the trellis has the look of an oriental screen and an oval-shaped mirror has been hung to reflect the beauty of an acer tree opposite. As well as what will be reflected across the garden, consider what could be reflected in the foreground. Here a tiny bonsai-style tree has been deliberately positioned for decorative effect. Balance the beauty of the weather-worn against the necessities of preservation when planning when to re-treat timber panels.
Garden trellis with terracotta pot and bulb display
Hang a section of trellis next to a window and use it to create a flowering display that can be enjoyed from inside as well as outside the house. Pot up spring or autumn-flowering bulbs in traditional terracotta containers. Wrap with garden raffia, add a top dressing of moss and hang securely from the trellis using garden wire. These ones hang at an angle for a quirky touch.
Garden trellis with trailing roses and arch
Trellis is a relatively inexpensive way of dividing up a garden space and it has the advantage of turning the dividers into living screens once they have been planted up. This archway between two sections of trellis is very pretty and trained scented roses give it a truly romantic feel. A second section of trellis seen through the first is a nice touch.
Garden trellis strung with coloured tealight jars
Make use of both sides of a trellis. This section splits a patio from the main garden area and the patio side features coloured glass lanterns, each containing a tealight. Make sure that any handles and nails or tacks are strong enough to hold the jars securely. Light the tealights at night to create a lovely atmosphere. Never leave burning candles unattended.
Garden trellis tool storage
Metal trellis is a low-maintenance alternative to timber. Trellis can be used for storage once the weather improves. Here a section of metal trellis creates a perch for garden tools and twine – much easier than trecking to the shed to retrieve them in those seasons when you are likely to be using them every other day. As well as being practical, this display looks rather nice too.
Horizontal trellis
Trellising doesn’t have to be square-shaped – we love this contemporary horizontal slatted design. Combine with a run of planters below. Plant trailing plants at the back to grow up the trellis and bedding plants, such as these gloriously pink geraniums, at the front. The bedding plants will provide shade for the trailing plants behind, which require shade at their roots and full sun for their flowers.
Versatile and beautiful, trellises are gorgeous for gardens.