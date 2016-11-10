Garden trellis ideas

10 images

Looking for garden fence ideas? Garden trellis is a great piece of versatile gardening kit. Use it to create a cosy outdoor dining or living space, or go for tall panels and place them where they can screen off less attractive features of your own or neighbouring gardens.

Mount trellis panels on top of existing fencing or walls to shelter an exposed site or, of course, just use them to support beautiful trailing plants, vines and vegetables. Trellis can bring interest to patios, sheds and forgotten corners and create archways and walking routes around larger outdoor spaces.

It comes in all shapes, sizes and materials and can be painted, stained or just left in its natural state. Look for square, diamond shaped, expanding and decorative designs that look beautiful while they are busy being practical. Some designs even come backed by mirrored panels, which can trick the eye into believing your garden is bigger – and more romantic – than it really is.

If you’re feeling crafty, why not build your own trellis from wooden poles and sticks, bamboo, lumber, copper or wire mesh. Paint your trellis in an earthy colour palette to mimic that of your garden or, if you’re designing an urban oasis, use a contrasting primary palette for added effect. Be a little different and use a trellis to hang up garden tools in the summer or as a display for a collection of potted-up terracotta pots.