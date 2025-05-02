6 pergola lighting ideas for a luxe outdoor living aesthetic

Pergolas are versatile, but if you want to get the most out of them after dark, you'll need to get on board with some pergola lighting ideas.

No pergola idea would be complete without some cosy ambient lighting, and you can illuminate your space in so many different ways. Whether you're looking to make a statement with a pendant light or prefer the whimsical look of festoon lighting, there are garden lighting ideas for every garden style.

We've rounded up our favourite pergola lighting ideas, with styling tips from pergola and lighting experts, to give you a little inspiration.

1. Keep it cosy with festoon lights

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

One of the most popular pergola lighting ideas? Festoon lights.

'Festoon string lights will look great as part of a pergola and can help turn the space into a cosy little haven,' says Adam Wilkins from LightingLegends.com.

Whether you decide to wrap these string lights around every part of your pergola frame or drape them around the edges, outdoor string light ideas provide plenty of coverage and charm. Go for the traditional glass light bulb style, or opt for opaque bulbs for a softer look.

Personally, I love 4lite's outdoor festoon lights, which you can buy from Amazon.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Make a statement with pendant lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

If you're hoping to make a feature of your pergola lighting ideas, try hanging an outdoor pendant light from the centre of the frame. With so many different styles to choose from, there's a statement piece for every aesthetic, and they're a great way to make use of your pergola roof ideas.

'If your pergola has the height and structural support, consider lantern-style or openwork pendant designs that add visual interest during the day and cast a soft, inviting glow at night,' says James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting & Home.

Try hanging a pendant light over garden seating or an outdoor dining area to really pull the space together.

Where to buy outdoor pendant lights:

3. Opt for wall lights

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Hiscock)

If your pergola is positioned next to the wall of your house or a garden fence, it's worth experimenting with pergola lighting ideas on those spaces, too. You'll just need to consider wall fixings and the style you're aiming for.

'Wall lights provide soft, directional lighting that highlights architectural features while creating a warm and inviting ambience,' says James. 'Choose weatherproof materials such as aged bronze or blackened steel for a timeless, durable finish.'

Where to buy outdoor wall lights:

4. Try integrated lighting

(Image credit: Pergolux UK)

Some pergolas come with built-in lights, offering a luxe, cohesive feel. In fact, the PERGOLUX Skydance S3 also includes a smart control function, so you can adjust the lights from your phone.

If you don't want to splurge, there are other ways you can create a similar integrated feel.

'If you’ve purchased a pergola that doesn't come with integrated lighting, then consider adding LED strips, which can be hidden to give the illusion of integrated lights,' suggests Ammar Nova from Pergolux UK.

5. Keep it sleek with downlights

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook Photography)

A variation of wall lighting, downlights can be a brilliant way to create ambience within your pergola space.

'Warm LED downlights are perfect for illuminating dining or seating areas, especially when recessed into the structure for a sleek, seamless look,' says James from KES Lighting. 'Always ensure they are IP-rated for outdoor use to guarantee longevity and safety.'

4lite's Smart Outdoor Up Down Wall Light, available at Amazon, can be controlled via an app.

5. Bring things together with floor lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fiona Walker-Arnott)

For pergola lighting ideas on the ground, consider options like lanterns and other outdoor lamps.

Positioning these around your seating area can create a cosy outdoor living room feel. Add cushions, an outdoor rug and a coffee table to complete the look.

Plus, you can move this type of lighting around, and you won't have to worry about mounting lights onto your pergola, wall or fence.

6. Layer it up

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee Photography)

Why not combine multiple pergola lighting ideas? Layering up different types of outdoor lighting can add a sense of luxury to the space.

'Wall lights, downlights and pendants offer a layered, functional and stylish lighting scheme that enhances both the structure and the surrounding environment,' agrees James.

Table lamps, lanterns and fairylights are all brilliant companions for all-mounted lights.

FAQs

How many lights should I use on my pergola?

Layering light is a brilliant way to pull a pergola space together, but how much is too much?

'Pergolas are a luxury item, so less is definitely more when it comes to incorporating lighting,' says Ammar from Pergolux UK.

'Subtle lighting that is strategically placed will help keep your space elegant and functional – perfect for both entertaining and relaxing.'

So, quality, not quantity, is the key!

Which pergola lighting ideas will you be trying out this year?