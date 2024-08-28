Small garden storage ideas – 8 smart ways to expand your space
The best small garden storage ideas combine practicality with style
Small gardens have just as much potential as larger gardens when it comes to aesthetics, but it can be trickier to find space to store your tools and furniture. Luckily, there are plenty of small garden storage ideas to help you maximise the space you have.
The best garden storage ideas combine style and practicality, and the same applies to storage solutions that suit your small garden ideas. So whether you're looking to install a slimline shed or want to get creative with some upcycling ideas for the garden, the possibilities are vast.
'Whatever the size of your garden, integrating smart storage solutions will ensure that you have somewhere to neatly stow away tools, planting accessories and outdoor equipment and keep your space clutter-free,' says Victoria Fletcher, senior buyer at Garden Trading.
We've rounded up our favourite small garden storage ideas to give you a little inspiration.
1. Add a narrow shed
Sheds might seem like an oversized feature for a small space, but there are plenty of slimline options available. In fact, a narrow tool shed can be a great addition to a small garden – slot one into an unfilled nook or corner to provide both structural interest and a handy storage solution for tools and cushions.
'Typical garden sheds can be excessively wide and take up a lot of room, so think tall and slim instead of wide,' advises Lee Trethewey, design expert at Sustainable Furniture. 'Even a small lean-to shed attached to the side of your house could help to store essential garden items such as tools and garden equipment without taking up too much space.'
2. Mount shelves onto walls and fences
If room on the ground is limited, look to the walls instead. Shelves can be fixed to fences, walls or even the sides of sheds and decorated with equipment or potted plants to add interest to your space.
'Shelving can be a great way to maximise your space – especially when it is limited,' says Glenn Peskett, company director at Saxton Blades. 'Going vertical allows you to create space where there previously wasn't any.
'Plus, fold-out tables or bars that can be folded flat against a wall or fence are a great way of having a transitional space that can provide several uses for the same space.
'Using ladders, drilled to your wall, is one of many unique but also practical small garden storage ideas.'
Just be sure to fix the shelves somewhere you won't walk into them to avoid injury.
3. Upcycle furniture
If you have an old unit of storage furniture like a chest of drawers, consider weatherproofing it and taking it outside. Narrow units are especially handy for small gardens, as they can easily fit in against a wall or fence.
'Any item with drawers can be the perfect upcycling DIY project,' says Glenn Peskett, company director at Saxton Blades.
'If your item is made of wood, consider weatherproofing it with a coat of outdoor paint. Start by roughly sanding, priming and then using the appropriate protection paint. Items made from MDF or coated products wouldn’t be suitable, but you could search online for an old filing cabinet or wooden dresser.
'Gardeners can either remove the drawers completely to use them as planters or fix them in place in a ‘pulled out’ position for the complete ‘indoor-outdoor’ look.'
4. Make the most of decking
The best garden decking ideas can enhance outdoor living for you and your guests, but the opportunity to combine storage within the decking itself is often overlooked.
If the decking is raised and the frame is tall enough, you can use the space underneath to store items. Decking up a storage compartment, complete with a door, can provide additional storage space.
5. Combine storage with furniture
If you haven't got a decked area but still want to be clever with your small garden storage ideas, invest in furniture that ticks both boxes. A bench that lifts to reveal storage space inside like the Keter Patio, available at B&Q is a great way to combine seating with space to store items like cushions.
'Furniture like benches or tables with pull-out spaces, or adding cushions to storage trunks to convert them to seating, are some great DIY options,' says Glenn from Saxton Blades.
If you're looking to revamp your garden, you could even look at committing to built-in seating options. 'If you're completely re-landscaping your garden, build in some seating options along edges or raised garden beds,' says Lee from Sustainable Furniture.
6. Invest in a garden storage box
Garden storage boxes are great small garden storage ideas if you're looking for a dedicated weatherproof space to store valuable items like garden equipment. Many products are lockable, too, meaning items stored inside are safe from theft.
'Storage boxes are perfect for stowing away all the practical kit that you need to maintain your garden,' says Victoria from Garden Trading. 'From pots and plant food through to outdoor cushions and seat pads, they offer a versatile, weatherproof solution come rain or shine.'
Outdoor storage boxes are great solutions if you haven't quite got the room for a shed but still need secure, weatherproof storage.
7. Reuse crates as shelving
Here, DIY has worked its magic on a few spare wooden crates, which can be sourced locally from garden centres or other outlets. The crates are turned on their sides, screwed together and secured against a fence to provide shelving for spare pots and tools.
If you're going for a rustic theme in your garden, this creates the look nicely. It's also a great budget garden idea if you're looking to upcycle rather than spend money on brand-new shelving.
Build the crate shelving unit up with as little or as many crates as you need to fit the space you have.
8. Add hooks to sheds, walls and fences
As with shelves, hooks can be easily mounted onto walls, fences and the side of sheds or pergolas to provide a space to hang tools. Here, a trellis has been mounted onto a wall to provide ridges for hooks to hang planters and garden equipment like hand tools and watering cans.
'If you are looking to mix storage and display solutions, ladder shelves and wall-hung pegs are cost-effective ways of layering storage, giving you easy and quick access to your most used tools and accessories,' says Victoria from Garden Trading.
FAQs
Can you put a garden storage box on grass?
Generally, it's best to avoid putting a garden storage box on grass due to moisture in the ground, particularly those made from wood. Although there are a number of weatherproof options available on the market, placing your storage box on a solid surface like a patio or decked area will ensure the best longevity for the box itself and the items inside.
What is the easiest garden shed to put together?
Thankfully, many sheds come as a kit that can (usually) be easily assembled at home. You'll find everything you need in the box, with instructions on building the shed yourself.
In terms of material, plastic is a good choice if you're looking for a small installation process. 'Plastic sheds are mainly considered the easiest type of shed to put together yourself,' says Glenn from Saxton Blades. 'They often come in sections that clip, snap or screw into place, which means they require little pre-existing DIY knowledge.
'Plastic is lighter than wood or metal, making it easier to handle and manoeuvre, so you can easily relocate to different areas of the garden or backyard. As they are lightweight, they can also be transported when moving house, selling, or gifting to a family member, meaning they are a better option for budget-conscious DIYers.'
Which small garden storage solutions will you be using to maximise your space?
-
