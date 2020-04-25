The famous window box that you’re going to want to recreate at home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Some say the windows are the eyes of our homes, making window box planters the lashes if you will – to add extra pizzazz.

To see one of the best window box planters in the business follow @tinyandthehouse on Instagram. The magnificent garden feature is that of interiors enthusiast Jacqueline Mercer.

Jacqueline shares snaps of the window box in all its glory, all year round. Inspiring others with her incredible seasonal flower choices.

This unique window box planter is enough to inspire even the most phobic gardener…

‘Loving my window box combo, not bored of it at all,’ explains Jaqueline herself. ‘I Will swap out the cyclamen for something else later this year when I can.’

Jacqueline’s window box has it’s own following (myself included), who eagerly await to see how she changes the planting from season to season.

Speaking of her pleasing plant choices Jacqueline says, ‘It’s not easy to pick plants for window boxes or gardens actually.’

‘There is sooo much choice it’s incredibly overwhelming. So I think we all play it safe a lot. I try to look for things that look fun, or will last a long time. I’m learning constantly, I am no professional gardener.’ Could have fooled us!

Jacqueline shares the plants with us here…

The epic planter has just been given a fresh coat of paint for spring.

‘It also just got a fresh coat of paint and the legs that we added last year to support it finally got painted. It looks like new, so much better!!! The fence, the back brick wall, greenhouse and the window box all in the same colour really ties the whole garden together.’

Speaking of the paint choice she says, ‘This colour is Royal Exterior in Anthracite by Protek Woodstain.’

‘I love this colour in the garden because all the green of the plants really looks good with it. I have more fencing to fresh, a wall shed, log store and another window box to do… always more to do!’

‘People ask me where I get ideas for my window boxes, I do try to look online but I never see what I like really so I walk about London. Central London, Mayfair, Chelsea they always have great displays.’

‘I have to say I’m pretty proud of this one, and I really enjoy seeing it from the house when I look out,’ Jacqueline exclaims. ‘Hard to believe I live in a city when I look out. It really does cheer the place up.’

Goes to show, you can live almost anywhere and evoke the sense of a beautiful country garden – just like Jacqueline has.

Feeling inspired to dress your home with an attractive window box planter?