World clocks – our pick of the best styles for your home or office

Searching for a world clock? Whether it’s for your home office for clients ease or your living room for wall art, this purchase ought to make it easy to tell the time across the world. No more fiddling around with apps on your phone when you have a clock that counts the hours from different time zones. What’s better than a functional clock? One that’s stylish, too. This is why we’ve put together this shopping edit of the most stylish world clocks out there. Don’t waste another minute.
Related: small home office ideas – browse these inspirational photos and take note
Whether you tend to travel a lot, have family and friends abroad or simply just like to know what time it is on the other side of the world, a world clock is a pinnacle of form and function at its best. Plus, they can do more than just tell the time – a clock can function as a striking piece of wall art or decoration. Especially these ones we’ve listed below.
From vintage-inspired designs with Roman numerals to ultra-modern clocks for minimalist interior styles, we’ve scoured the shops to find the best – and most stylish – world clocks for your home or office. Choose something to blend in with your interior style and complement your furniture for a punchy effect. If it’s a specific time zone you want to see, then there are also personalised world clocks out there.
The best world clocks for your home or office
bluehugo Time Zone Newsroom Wall Clock
Simple yet effective, these wall clocks are sold separately – and by location. You'll find a clock for almost everywhere including Hong Kong, Perth, Denver, Dublin, Seol, Mumbai – you get the gist. Buy the clock(s) that you require and hang them all together or on separate walls, the choice is yours. Customise each wall clock to suit your interior style as you can choose the frame colour from black, natural or white. Then select a hand colour, which can be your white, red, black or aqua.
Dimensions: D26cm
bluehugo Time Zone Newsroom Wall Clock, £22.79, Red Bubble
Unilux 400094567 Wall Clock
If you're tight on wall space for clocks, then opt for this handy quartz watch clock. It displays your current time on the larger dial, and just underneath (yet still in the centre), it displays 3 mini clocks. Telling the time in London, New York and Paris, specifically, which means that in total, you can see four timezones within one clock. It's also nice and simple with a black background and white accents, to make it easy to read and simple to spot inside a room. What more could you want?
Dimensions: 31cm
Unilux 400094567 Wall Clock, £29.32, Amazon
James Design Personalised Places Clocks
You can personalise these clocks to read any place in the world that you desire, whether it's a favourite place, the hometown of a relative or the destination of another office. Hang them in a line – horizontally or vertically – for a drastic effect. In fact, these world clocks double as wall art when on display. They are made from solid oak veneer with laser etched numbers and letters, plus there are two sizes to choose from – 20cm or 28cm. They'll be sure to blend in seamlessly with your interior style, whether that's modern, Scandi or minimalist.
Diameter: 20cm or 28cm
James Design Personalised Places Clocks, £70 for a set of 3, Not on the High Street
Maisons du Monde Arnold Aged-Effect Metal Industrial-Style Clocks
Searching for a world clock for an industrial-style home? Or something for an office that screams vintage? This one from Maisons du Monde is the pinnacle of form and function. A total of three clocks sits on this one rod, each hanging off a tap to give an illusion that these clocks are flowing. One clock reads the time in New York, another London and also Paris.
Dimensions: H34.5cm x W83cm x D12.5cm (total)
Arnold Aged-Effect Metal Industrial-Style Clocks, £77, Maisons du Monde
Rosalind Wheeler Time Zone Clock
This grand world clock can tell you the time in four different destinations, including London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. These clocks are all on one stand-alone unit that's ideal for placing atop a surface or even for popping in the corner of a room on the floor. It's complete with a striking gold handle for easy moving. All four clocks boast roman numerals and batons, for an edgy look that ought to impress guests. A unique addition to a home office or even a living room, this striking world clock is also a bargain.
Dimensions: H62cm x W15cm x D8cm
Rosalind Wheeler Time Zone Clock, £97.99, Wayfair