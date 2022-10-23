Taking a loft bathroom to new heights – from surplus space to sky-high scheme

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Loft spaces can be incredibly useful - but only when used to their full potential. The owners of this home transformed their previously unused attic into smart loft bathroom.

With a little professional help, they were able to overcome awkward-shaped walls that were aslant, proving a black and white attic bathroom is anything but boring...

Before the loft bathroom transformation

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

'The loft was wasted space, while our guest room was small with no en suite.' explains the owner about their three bed Edwardian terrace.

After

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

'Rather than move house, we decided to exploit our loft space and worked with an architect to convert it into a guest bedroom and en suite. I knew I wanted a feature bath, a big walk-in shower, and a look that wouldn’t date for the bathroom. Instagram is my go-to for ideas, and where I spotted Simply Bathrooms (opens in new tab),' explains the owner.

'They helped me get the best from the space, and their design minimises the impact of the sloping walls. I chose a monochrome palette, so the furniture and fittings had to work hard to create interest.'

'The curved washstand, black bath, and shower screen make strong statements, and contrasting tiles on the floor and walls bring in pattern and texture. Installation went smoothly, though getting the heavy bath up the stairs was tricky! This bathroom has turned out better than I ever imagined – everyone who sees it loves it.'

Get the look: Omnia bath, £2,550.75, BC Designs (opens in new tab).

Monochrome style

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

A contemporary walk-in shower boosts the spacious feel. The owner was also inspired by her external scheme when picking out the decor for her shower enclosure.

‘The black-framed shower screen was my must-have. I’ve got similar doors to my garden and I love the look.’ she says.

Get the look: Impey Soho shower panel, £792; Arteform Arte 1 shower pack, £600; Saneux L25 tray, £537, all Simply Bathrooms.

‘This was a large area to fill, but the vanity unit adds lots of interest. The wave shape is cool and the white glass top and basin are sleek and easy to clean.’ the owner tells us.

Get the look: Crosswater Svelte vanity cabinet, £1,197; glass basin and top, £375; Arteform Flow mono mixer, £156; Ultraheat Chelmsford towel radiator, £210, all Simply Bathrooms

Focus on wall-hung vanity unit

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole )

A contemporary, wall-hung vanity unit combines bathroom storage, surface space, and a hand basin. It can make a stunning focal feature as well as being a practical choice.

‘Although the tiled alcoves are lovely for pretty items, the vanity unit’s drawers are great for storage.’ explains the owner.

Wall-hung vanity units are ideal for a smaller bathroom, boosting the sense of space by letting you see more of the floor area. That makes them the perfect choice when teamed with patterned floor tiles, and it means cleaning is easier too.

Square or rectangular styles can be compact, but if you have the room, look for wider designs with double basins, or generous surface space on either side. Curved shapes, with the basin at the deeper end and a slimmer surface to one side make a space-efficient choice. Check there’s enough clearance to open the drawers or cupboards underneath easily. If things are a bit tight, choose sliding doors or a low-level open shelf which can work better. Most designs will have a water-resistant finish but wipe up splashes to keep yours in good condition.

For a seamless, minimal look, choose a moulded resin or glass top with an integrated basin and understated single lever tap. Alternatively, make a style statement with a countertop basin in stone, glass, or coloured resin and a tall, eye-catching tap.

Ideally, install your vanity unit on a solid, load-bearing wall. However, if a stud wall is your only option, seek professional advice as you’ll need to fit a supporting framework first.

Loft bathroom lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

'With such a tricky space, input from an experienced design team was a godsend. Details like the pendants really lift the room – I’d never have thought of anything similar myself,' she reveals.

‘The bathroom lighting is one of my favourite features. They work independently of the ceiling spots and produce the perfect calm atmosphere for a soak.’

Get the look: Kairi glass pendant light IP65, £258.72 each, Mullan (opens in new tab)

Tiling and technicalities

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘All the plumbing for the shower is hidden behind the huge marble tiles, which feel really luxurious. The bold markings create impact and help zone the room.' concludes the owner.