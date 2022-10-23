Taking a loft bathroom to new heights – from surplus space to sky-high scheme

See how these owners created this loft bathroom, finished with a Crittall-style shower enclosure, and matt black bath

A modern bathroom vanity with black framed mirror and black metal heated towel rail with geometric-patterned towel decor and houseplant
Loft spaces can be incredibly useful - but only when used to their full potential. The owners of this home transformed their previously unused attic into smart loft bathroom.

With a little professional help, they were able to overcome awkward-shaped walls that were aslant, proving a black and white attic bathroom is anything but boring... 

Before the loft bathroom transformation

A large loft space with wood framing and insulation

'The loft was wasted space, while our guest room was small with no en suite.' explains the owner about their three bed Edwardian terrace.

After

A loft bathroom with white wall paint decor, black-framed window, matt black bathtub and various recesses in wall used as storage space

'Rather than move house, we decided to exploit our loft space and worked with an architect to convert it into a guest bedroom and en suite. I knew I wanted a feature bath, a big walk-in shower, and a look that wouldn’t date for the bathroom. Instagram is my go-to for ideas, and where I spotted Simply Bathrooms (opens in new tab),' explains the owner.

'They helped me get the best from the space, and their design minimises the impact of the sloping walls. I chose a monochrome palette, so the furniture and fittings had to work hard to create interest.'

'The curved washstand, black bath, and shower screen make strong statements, and contrasting tiles on the floor and walls bring in pattern and texture. Installation went smoothly, though getting the heavy bath up the stairs was tricky! This bathroom has turned out better than I ever imagined – everyone who sees it loves it.'

Get the look: Omnia bath, £2,550.75, BC Designs (opens in new tab).

Monochrome style

A modern monochrome bathroom with black Crittal-style shower enclosure, large marble-effect tiles, indoor houseplant, black ladder and black, orange and grey towel with geometric pattern

A contemporary walk-in shower boosts the spacious feel. The owner was also inspired by her external scheme when picking out the decor for her shower enclosure.

‘The black-framed shower screen was my must-have. I’ve got similar doors to my garden and I love the look.’ she says.

Get the look: Impey Soho shower panel, £792; Arteform Arte 1 shower pack, £600; Saneux L25 tray, £537, all Simply Bathrooms.

‘This was a large area to fill, but the vanity unit adds lots of interest. The wave shape is cool and the white glass top and basin are sleek and easy to clean.’ the owner tells us.

Get the look: Crosswater Svelte vanity cabinet, £1,197; glass basin and top, £375; Arteform Flow mono mixer, £156; Ultraheat Chelmsford towel radiator, £210, all Simply Bathrooms

Focus on wall-hung vanity unit

A close-up shot of the inside of a grey vanity unit with various cosmetic and beauty products including body brush

A contemporary, wall-hung vanity unit combines bathroom storage, surface space, and a hand basin. It can make a stunning focal feature as well as being a practical choice.

‘Although the tiled alcoves are lovely for pretty items, the vanity unit’s drawers are great for storage.’ explains the owner.

  • Wall-hung vanity units are ideal for a smaller bathroom, boosting the sense of space by letting you see more of the floor area. That makes them the perfect choice when teamed with patterned floor tiles, and it means cleaning is easier too.
  • Square or rectangular styles can be compact, but if you have the room, look for wider designs with double basins, or generous surface space on either side. Curved shapes, with the basin at the deeper end and a slimmer surface to one side make a space-efficient choice. Check there’s enough clearance to open the drawers or cupboards underneath easily. If things are a bit tight, choose sliding doors or a low-level open shelf which can work better. Most designs will have a water-resistant finish but wipe up splashes to keep yours in good condition.
  • For a seamless, minimal look, choose a moulded resin or glass top with an integrated basin and understated single lever tap. Alternatively, make a style statement with a countertop basin in stone, glass, or coloured resin and a tall, eye-catching tap.
  • Ideally, install your vanity unit on a solid, load-bearing wall. However, if a stud wall is your only option, seek professional advice as you’ll need to fit a supporting framework first.

Loft bathroom lighting

A trio of powder-coated matt black pendant light fixtures with clear glass lightbulbs

'With such a tricky space, input from an experienced design team was a godsend. Details like the pendants really lift the room – I’d never have thought of anything similar myself,' she reveals.

‘The bathroom lighting is one of my favourite features. They work independently of the ceiling spots and produce the perfect calm atmosphere for a soak.’

Get the look: Kairi glass pendant light IP65, £258.72 each, Mullan (opens in new tab)

Tiling and technicalities

A shower enclosure with large marble-effect tiles and fixed showerhead

‘All the plumbing for the shower is hidden behind the huge marble tiles, which feel really luxurious. The bold markings create impact and help zone the room.' concludes the owner.

