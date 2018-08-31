Pink bedroom ideas that can be pretty and peaceful, or punchy and playful

We've found new and creative ways to think pink

With tones from subtle blush to full-on fuchsia, pink is a surprisingly versatile colour choice for a bedroom. And it’s definitely not a shade that should be confined to little girls’ rooms. The right pink is out there for everyone, as you’ll see from our wide-ranging selection of pink bedroom ideas for adults.

If you’re a follower of fashion, you’ll know that pale powder and blush pinks – and specifically Millennial pink – are having a moment. The great thing about this blush colour is its slightly beige tint, which takes it away from the sickly sweet end of the spectrum and into more sophisticated, androgynous territory. Work it with grey, beige or greige paint and fabrics, and wooden furniture with either a very night Nordic or dark walnut finish for an instant styling success.

For a more fun take on things, we’d recommend a deep hot pink. It’s a daring pick, but one that will have you bounding out of bed every morning, full of energy. There are several ways you can take on this colour, one being to use a white backdrop and accessorise with similarly strong shades of cobalt blue and sunshine yellow – think Bluebellgrey. Or you could tone it down with fresh spring greens – a good way to go if you like a vibrant country look.

Scroll on to see these and more ways to use pink in your bedroom.

1. Layer up powder pink with a hint of modern monochrome

We can’t take our eyes off this stunning room scheme, which is proof – if any were needed – that pink can be classy and restful. In fact, here, it’s almost a neutral – a barely-there flush of femininity. The matt grey lighting, spot bedding and rustic wood furniture create a cool contrast against the pretty pink, giving the space a quiet sophistication.

2. Style shabby chic furniture with a scaled-up pink floral

Shabby chic gets a modern makeover with vintage florals in cleaner colours and crisper designs. To emulate this look, mix cottage-garden motifs with spots, texture and crips white linen. Then accesorise with zinc, enamel and aged wood for that lived in feel. Blooming lovely!

3. Pair pink and plum for a modern vintage look

A classic pastel pink gives this room obvious feminine appeal, but decadent touches keep things grown up. The deep stack of pillows, elegant jacquard curtains and chic glass handles all say ‘hotel style’, while textured throws add luxe, colour and extra warmth.

Top tip: Got a blank space crying out for a little love? personalise it with a collection of antique-style mirrors and farmed artwork.

4. Combine plaster pink with Mid-Century classics

Plaster pink is a goes-with-anything shade that will see you through the seasons. It brings subtle glamour to the scheme, and tones in beautifully with the natural bedding and flooring and iconic Ercol bed frame and dressing table.

Top tip: Freshen and add definition to a cosy neutral bedroom with hits of pure brilliant white on paintwork, fabrics and pieces of art.

5. Use pink as a backdrop to gold and grey

Mix soft pink and rustic textures with a touch of polish in the form of high-shine gold details, for a cosy but chic bedroom. This shell pink adds a warmer, more feminine feel that blends with neutrals without creating a contrast.

Top tip: Hang a trio of bare-bulb pendants low by the bed so they can be used to read by.

6. Frame bold fuchsia pink tones against a white backdrop

Bring an instant hit of tropical summer to your bedroom all year around with bright bed linen and vibrant floral patterns. White makes for a very versatile backdrop, allowing the colours to pop yet not overwhelm. You really need to have confidence with this look, and stick with strong shades throughout to be truly successful. Using a print on the wall can help tie things together – if you can’t find the right artwork, try framing a swatch of wallpaper in a complementary fabric.

Top tip: Increase the storage options in your bedroom with a smart ottoman upholstered in your favourite fabric.

7. Clash patterns in hot pink

Ok, it looks scary, but be brave with this rich pink shade and it’ll make your room feel bright all summer and warm in winter. Blocks of plain fuchsia on a wall can be overbearing, so it’s good to break up the colour by using pattern. A sunny yellow light not have been your first though as an accent, but it’s the perfect addition here. Touches of brass, gold or silver will also look great – but copper? Not so much…

8. Channel spring with folk patterns and green accents

You can create an upbeat country home by taking advantage of the revival of folksy patterns in vibrant hues. There’s something joyful about this bedroom, where a handsome upholstered headboard draws the eye. The palette almost says English country garden, but the more vibrant tones ensure a contemporary finish. Go too pale, and you could fall into twee territory.

9. Complement blush pink with hints of terracotta for a cosy effect

Layering darker terracotta and brick red tones will add depth to coral blush and cool neutrals, making for a room that’s elegant and enticing. This plaster-effect wallpaper gives the look of natural, distressed surface, without you having to fuss around with remodelling or paint effects.

As you can see, whether your style is ultra contemporary or totally traditional, it’s never been easier to embrace pink at home.