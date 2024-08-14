This New England-style home was once a mock Tudor house in urgent need of a makeover

Along a sleepy lane running beside the idyllic River Hamble, you’ll find this charming, New England-style home. But this beautiful, white, wood-clad house is completely unrecognisable from the property the owners purchased almost a decade ago.

Driven by a need for more space, a layout that worked better for their family and a desire to live closer to the sea, the Hampshire-based couple’s search for a new home took them up and down the coastline, eventually finding this mock Tudor-style property for sale.

‘The moment we saw this house, we knew it had amazing potential. The property had been built in the 1980s, and although its lead windows and dark wood were not to our taste, it was spacious with good proportions. It was also in a stunning location, with beautiful views of the river,' they say.

A radical face-lift

Owners Dave and Lucy started thinking about how to reconfigure the layout after their first viewing and measured up the windows for white shutters before their offer had even been accepted.

Work began the moment they moved in, with the new owners opting for a bright and airy, laid-back, New England-coastal style, inspired by their travels in America.

The first job was to overhaul the façade. The dark wood beams and magnolia render were replaced with Cedral Lap Clapboard and the leaded windows changed to New England cross style.

The new interior layout

Inside, the couple thought about how to create a free-flowing feel between each space. The plans involved changes to room locations and layouts, a reconfiguration of the kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a full-width extension across the back of the house.

Aside from the large structural work, they carried out most of the renovations themselves, finding time at weekends and in the evenings. Fortunately, Lucy had recently enrolled on an interior design course and Dave is confident in DIY. They broke the work into manageable stages, carefully planning each phase to avoid too much turmoil, and ensuring there was always a working bathroom and comfortable bedroom to escape to. 'Being able to shut the door on a renovation after a long day and have somewhere to shower and sleep, makes the world of difference,’ Lucy says.

Changes to the first floor

Upstairs, the plan was to have an ensuite for every bedroom. A small bedroom has been converted into a stylish dressing room, entered from the main bedroom through an archway. The original family bathroom has been made into a luxurious ensuite, with a built-in bath, double vanity and large walk-in shower.

The loft has also had a complete makeover, with the small space reconfigured to make this work. They decided to create a new entrance to the room, stealing a corner of the bedroom in the eaves for the tiny bathroom.

Living room

Downstairs in the living room, the dark varnish has been sanded off the beams to reveal the natural wood – a job that was one of the worst in the renovation, due to the dust and mess it generated.

The brick fireplace has been painted a lighter colour and the gas fire replaced with a log burner. Shelves have been built into the alcoves, and the floor fitted with natural oak herringbone tiles to add to the cosiness. A log burner brings a cosy vibe in the winter months.

Dining room extension

The extension was designed to be a light-filled space for a new dining area and relaxed seating section, open to the existing kitchen and living room, with full-width glass doors. Bi-fold doors open onto the patio, connecting the inside and outside spaces.

The lantern roof was a last-minute addition, and it’s a striking architectural feature that floods the area with natural light, adding height and space. Beneath it is the perfect spot for the large rustic dining table, made from reclaimed oak.

A collection of plates found on holidays and in interior shops decorates the far wall.

The oak dresser has been painted in gentle blue to bring warmth into the space.

Kitchen

The old kitchen cabinetry and worktops have been replaced, more cabinetry fitted along the former dining space, and the kitchen peninsula island extended to link the old kitchen with the new extension. Additional larder storage and coffee station runs between the kitchen and living area.

The old flooring was taken up, underfloor heating fitted, and new limestone tiles were fitted throughout ensuring each space flows seamlessly to the next.

Snug

The sawn timber planks fitted along the back wall bring texture into the space. The other walls are decorated in a soft natural paint from Neptune, to keep the space feeling light and airy.

The couple added a bank of cabinetry down the left-hand side of the room to hide away the boiler, and underfloor heating manifold.

Entrance hall

The large entrance hall is bright and airy, with large mirrors that bounce the light around and stylish rustic touches that set the stage for the rest of the house.

Main bedroom

Gentle tones and textures run through the main bedroom creating a calm retreat. The feature wall made from sawn timber planks adds a coastal feel to the room and provides a striking backdrop for the couple’s king-size bed.

Ensuite bathroom

A large vanity unit with double basins and lots of storage was made from two Hemsley units from DIY Kitchens, adjusted to fit the dimensions of the room.

Loft bedroom

The top bedroom is a tranquil space, with the window seat providing a place to read or just daydream looking out over the treetops and river.