Coffee bar ideas - create your own cafe station at home

Bring coffee shop style to your kitchen with some creative coffee bar ideas and get ready to play the barista when friends come to visit. Invest in one of the best coffee machines and dedicate part of your kitchen to making the perfect brew. Set it up along with a kettle and keep mugs, cups, spoons and other essentials within easy reach, for a one-stop shop ideal for coffee time.

'For most of us, coffee is part of our daily ritual,' says Luke Powell, manager of speciality coffee UK & Ireland at Sage Appliances (opens in new tab). 'It's how we kick off the day, so we always recommend that you put your coffee station in the prime position of your kitchen.'

If you're looking to buy a coffee machine to set up a coffee station, now is a great time to get one with plenty of Black Friday coffee machine deals available.

Turn a corner of your kitchen into the perfect spot with these coffee bar ideas.

Coffee bar ideas

1. Set it up in a corner

Choosing somewhere tucked away in a corner which can be used solely for making drinks is the ideal spot. If you position it close to the sink it makes filling the coffee machine or kettle easy. Storage above means mugs and glasses can be kept within easy reach too.

2. Go for a built-in design

If you're planning a big kitchen renovation or a new kitchen diner idea it's worth considering building a coffee station as part of the design. That way you can choose an integrated coffee machine which can be hidden away behind cupboard doors when not in use. It also means you can cater for all your storage needs within one area making it an easy place to grab a coffee whether relaxing at home or for hitting the road on the commute.

3. Use a vintage cabinet

Why not make a feature of your coffee bar and use a sturdy piece of vintage furniture to act as your coffee station? Choose a cabinet or table with drawers so you can easily store everything you need out of sight, leaving the surface free for prep and make sure there is a large enough worktop to fit your coffee machine. You'll want a decent amount of prep space so you're not juggling mugs and milk jugs while you make your coffee.

4.Choose good shelving

Either above or next to your coffee station, try and include some decent shelving to make preparing your morning brew a breeze. An open shelving design like here means it's easy to see where everything is stored and has plenty of room for all you need, from coffee cups, to sugar, syrups and spoons. Position shelves near a breakfast bar idea to create the perfect morning spot.

5. Pick matching designs

A handy shelving unit with hooks makes a great addition for a coffee bar (this grey plate rack from John Lewis (opens in new tab) is similar to the one above). It means mugs can easily be hung above your kettle and coffee machine. If your appliances will be on the worktop and visible all the time, choose models that complement each other, whether they are from the same brand and range as each other or are the same colourway. Choosing a colour that blends with your kitchen scheme means they won't feel too intrusive.

It also doesn't need to take up a lot of space either. 'Depending on your set up of choice, only a small amount of space will be required,' says Thomas DeGarnham, co-founder of Fireheart Coffee (opens in new tab). 'Espresso machines vary in size from the footprint of a toaster to a large microwave. If you're short on kitchen space, a capsule machine or pour-over set up may be better suited.'

6. Add a pop of colour

If you've got a white kitchen idea or a neutral scheme, use this as a great opportunity to bring a hit of colour to the space. Choose a coffee machine in a bright colourway for a bit of fun and treat yourself to some nice new mugs in vibrant patterns or designs to make a feature of the space.

7. Go for a glam industrial vibe

For a smart looking set up, choose appliances, shelving and accessories in similar finishes. Rose gold, brass or other metallic finishes will lend a more industrial style to the scheme and will give everything a cohesive feel. The Dualit NewGen toaster in copper from John Lewis (opens in new tab) is a classic choice that's perfect for this look. Stick to mugs and canisters in more neutral colourways to let the metallic finishes be the star of the show.

8. Keep it out of sight

If you want a coffee station that can be tucked away when not in use, use a cupboard with doors or a tambour pull down shutter so the coffee machine and all its paraphernalia can be hidden away. This is a good idea if you like a sleek kitchen scheme, free of any appliances and clutter on work surfaces.

9. Add plenty of shelf space

If space allows, a decent size kitchen cupboard makes the perfect spot. A few shelves stacked closely together above your coffee kit will give you plenty of room for everything you need, saving you from hunting through tightly packed cupboards for your favourite coffee syrup or teabags. Choose stylish storage for coffee beans, teabags etc to save from having lots of packaging on display.

10. Make it look designer

For a sleek and modern style coffee bar, fit a wall hung cabinet on a free wall with cupboard doors. Use the top for the coffee machine and kettle and the cupboards below for hiding away everything else you need. Choose a machine that works with a neutral scheme for a stylish set up, and to complement your modern kitchen idea.

What do I use for a coffee station?

You can be as creative as you like when creating a coffee bar, whether it's utilising a freestanding island or making use of a corner of the worktop that's barely used.

'Pretty much anything can be used that has a flat, clean surface,' says Max Dervish, founder of Bridge Coffee Roasters (opens in new tab). 'You don't need much space, depending on what sort of coffee making equipment you have. Keep it clean, simple and organised. That way it lets the coffee speak for itself.'

How do I organise my coffee bar?

Creating a well-organised set up, with plenty of space for what you need will make your coffee station more efficient. 'Quality cabinetry, made bespoke to you, will give you the freedom to choose the perfect amount of storage,' says Ben Burbidge, managing director, Kitchen Makers (opens in new tab). 'Think about how you will use the space, place frequently used products within reach. Using storage jars will not only look aesthetically pleasing but will also help you keep an eye on when products are running low. Shelving allows you to display your favourite mugs and coffee pots, use higher shelves for storing less used products and stock of coffee.'

What should be in a coffee bar?

Your coffee bar should have everything you need to make a good brew all in one place, so you don't have to go searching through different kitchen cupboards to find things. Ryan McDonough of MyJobQuote suggests having the items below for a well stocked coffee bar:

Coffee machine

Coffee beans

Coffee grinder

Spoons

Mugs

A tray

Napkins

Sugar/Sweetener

Biscuits

Cannisters and jars for storage

'Glass jars work great for things like sugar, coffee pods, coffee beans and teabags,' he adds. 'You may want to add other items such as flavoured syrups, bakery products and a teapot.'