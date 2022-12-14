Rightmove’s most viewed home is the star of BBC’s Pride and Prejudice

We love a spot of escapist virtual house hunting, and Rightmove has revealed that it's most viewed home of 2022 was a Grade II* listed 11th-century estate, Luckington Court.

While it's a beautiful home in its own right, it may look familiar to some because its interiors and exteriors were used to portray the Bennet family home, in the 1995 BBC series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The estate is currently on the market with Woolley & Wallis (opens in new tab) for £5,000,000. for that price, you don’t just get a single home. As well as the main house it features a secondary accommodation, five other dwellings and farm buildings, all set within a ring fence of woodland alongside the River Avon.

Join us for a nosey around this celebrity property that people couldn't stop looking at in 2022.

Luckington Court, Wiltshire

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

The property is on the site of a manor owned by King Harold II before 1066, so has a long history. The show-stopping exterior includes tudor features at the rear and an impressive carved wood doorway at the front.

The house sits within 18.99 acres of grassland and as you come down the gravel driveway towards the main house there is a wild meadow orchard of mature apple and cherry trees, which is easily the garden idea of dreams.

Hallway

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

These hallway ideas mean this hallway could easily be another room due to the size and takes you back in time with a limestone-flagged floor and a decoratively moulded hall fireplace.

You’ll feel safe with a large dog sculpture standing guard - which will obviously need a name.

The space is filled with antique pieces such as an ornate grandfather clock and there are two comfy chairs ready to help you relax as soon as you enter.

Drawing room

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

This plush living room is the ultimate space for lounging, and is made cosy by the multiple elaborately designed rugs which only add to the elegance of the space.

Two large windows flood the room with natural light and allow you to sit like a Bennet sister and admire the view of the grounds. The room is filled with decorative woodwork and has a stone open fireplace which acts as a focal point and would be cosy for long winter nights.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

The kitchen/breakfast room is large enough for some country kitchen ideas ideal for both cooking and socialising. It is fitted with a large 4 oven AGA and has a separate scullery and utility room so the main space can be kept clutter-free.

Dining room

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

We can only imagine the dinner parties this dining room has hosted. The space feels cosy and welcoming with stunning wooden flooring and a grand fireplace. The large dining table is the stand-out piece of the room.

Music room

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

If you want to embrace your inner Elizabeth Bennet or practice impressing Mr Darcy the house comes with a music room, featuring French doors which lead out into the garden. The room is large enough that even with a piano there is space for a bookcase and lush green armchair.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Woolley & Wallis )

The house has eight well sized bedrooms, four of which have ensuite facilities so plenty of space for visitors. This bedroom is able to house a large sized bed, comfy sofa and an elegant freestanding wooden wardrobe. The panelling, beige carpet and abundance of natural light makes the space feel calming and snug despite the size.

The estate in Chippenham, Wiltshire on Rightmove (opens in new tab) is currently on the market with Woolley & Wallis (opens in new tab).

Is this is the ultimate home for Pride and Prejudice fans? We think it might just be.