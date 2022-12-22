'The Holiday cottage' is available to rent on Airbnb - there's still space in January
It's the quintessential English cottage that inspired Iris's home in The Holiday
The cottage that inspired Kate Winslet's (or Iris) Home in the festive film The Holiday is currently available to rent on Airbnb.
In our opinion, no festive season is complete without a viewing of the 2006 film The Holiday, two (recently) single women ditching Christmas decorations, and Christmas dinner at home to swap homes, and accidentally finding their dream dates for New Years' eve - what's not to love?
If you're a serious fan like we are at Ideal Home then you'll be excited to learn that you can now stay at the real-life Rosehill Cottage in Surrey on Airbnb just like Cameron Diaz's character.
When filming The Holiday production team worked on sourcing a genuine quintessential English Cottage, and picked Honeysuckle cottage in Holmbury as a key filming location. However, the cottage was never actually featured on camera as it was located too far away from London where the crew was based.
Instead, the decision was made to recreate the cottage in a field in Shere, which they called 'Rosehill Cottage'. However, just a quick look at the front of the house and around the rooms and you can clearly see the connection between the set and the real thing.
The property was bought by a couple in 2019 who had no idea it was the one from the film, until reading about it in a property magazine. They've now decided to rent it out offering fans the chance to experience the adorable property.
The Airbnb Listing reads: 'The quintessential English cottage! This charming, cosy cottage was the inspiration behind the design of Rosehill Cottage in the Hollywood blockbuster film ‘The Holiday’. This is truly a unique and tranquil place to stay.'
However, it does clarify the cottage's complicated filming history stating 'Note It is NOT the actual cottage as this was built on a set.'
Honeysuckle Cottage is available to rent for £295 a night (opens in new tab). The house features many of the original features including low ceilings (best watched out for after too many wines at the pub), exposed beams and a huge inglenook fireplace with a log burner.
If images of the characters walking around in multiple layers and hats while in the house, and Iris lighting the stove with a match are putting you off. The actual cottage has a few more mod-coms than shown on screen, there's underfloor heating and an AGA in the kitchen.
The Airbnb currently has some availability left in January, but we don't expect those spaces to hang around for long.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
