Primark is selling pumpkin tableware that looks just like Le Creuset – and it’s perfect for autumn
It's ideal for welcoming in the new season
It may only be August, but our favourite brand’s work faster than the season, which is why cosy home decor is already hitting the high street.
Featuring an autumnal colour palette, plenty of pumpkins, pine cones and comfy, cosy cushions and throws, it’s easy to see why autumn is a favourite season and home decor trend for many. And if you’ve been looking forward to the season ahead, then you need to check out Primark’s Autumn Prep collection.
A charming collection of rusty orange hues, pumpkins, tableware and a standout pumpkin ramekin (£8), Primark is painting the picture of cosy nights in with snuggly throws, warm, sweet scents and whimsical decor.
To be completely honest, I want to cling onto summer for as long as I can, so I often feel a little resentful about spotting autumn homeware in stores in August. However, when I spotted Primark’s pretty pumpkins in my local stores, I was immediately taken with them.
The Pumpkin ramekin and butter dish I spotted looked just like Le Creuset’s Pumpkin Mini Casserole (£50) and Pumpkin Butter Dish (£67). While Le Creuset’s dishes are certainly the two I would choose, they are wishlist items, and Primark is far more affordable. For cookware you’ll use for one season a year (provided you are a stickler for seasonal decor), Primark’s £8 option is still a great choice for serving up single servings of casseroles and pot pies.
Plus, the abundance of pretty soft furnishings, diffuser and even more tableware is enough to decorate your whole home, and after seeing my six top picks, I’m sure you’ll want to, too.
If you don't spot these lovely buys in your local Primark, I've found three more alternatives.
These stunning home buys have been enough to warm my heart towards autumnal decor appearing in summer. Or do you think it’s still too early?
