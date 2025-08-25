The M&S x William Morris bedding is some of the best I’ve seen – these are the sets I’d choose for my home

William Morris prints are both instantly recognisable and timeless, making them a wonderful addition to any home. Another great thing about these iconic prints is that they are readily available at some of our favourite high street brands. The latest drop I’ve seen is M&S's brand new collaboration with William Morris at Home.

It’s fair to say that William Morris’ work will always be somewhat involved in the year’s biggest home decor trends. This year, we’ve seen a number of collections inspired by the iconic designer, at brands including Habitat, Swyft and Next.

This year has been defined by its excellent William Morris-inspired homeware collections, and now it’s M&S's time to shine.

The stunning Pure Cotton Sateen Rose Bedding Set (£70). (Image credit: M&S x William Morris at Home)

The collab is in partnership with William Morris At Home, which is a distinguished brand developed with the William Morris Gallery, which was the iconic designer’s original home. It’s now the world’s largest collection of his works and operates as a not-for-profit public museum.

The most recent collection with M&S features three stunning new cushions and a handful of intricate bedding sets. The range’s prints are taken directly from original artworks in the William Morris archive, making it an easy way to add a luxury and timeless look to your home.

It wasn’t that long ago I was admiring Habitat x Morris & Co bedding, and that sentiment hasn’t changed as my stand-out buy from this collection has to be the Pure Cotton Sateen Rose Bedding Set (£70).

This reversible bedding set features two timeless William Morris prints which are exclusive to M&S. Its rich, autumnal colours of pinks, oranges and reds make it ideal for the transitioning season, while its 230 thread count pure cotton with a sateen weave material ensures you’ll have a comfortable night’s sleep.

To me, William Morris bedding can instantly elevate your bedroom ideas, giving the room a more considered and luxurious look.

I honestly can’t get enough of these William Morris collabs, and M&S’s bedding might be my favourite yet. What piece is your favourite?