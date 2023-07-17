The properties we couldn't stop looking at on Rightmove in June – they're all so unique

We all love a nosy about of other people's homes, whether that be via social media, on TV, or during our monthly scroll through homes on websites like Rightmove and Zoopla.

You might not be buying a house, but we're happy to fuel your househunting daydreaming Rightmove has just released their report of the most-viewed homes for June. It might come as no surprise that the homes we couldn't stop looking at were gorgeous, multi-room mansions that will set you back millions of pounds, with some quirky features.

Here are the top five that caught alot of eyes over the last month.

June's top five most viewed homes on Rightmove

1. A £995,000 home on the Scottish Borders

We can't be the only ones who fantasise about running off to the remote Scottish countryside sometimes, can we? Well, if you do too, this 7,600 square foot, 6-bedroom home is fun to imagine living in.

With five bedrooms, a gravel driveway with enough parking for six to eight cars, a cinema room and a home gym, it has almost everything you could ever need. Oh, and did we mention it has a hot tub room too?! Set in the countryside just 16 miles from Edinburgh city centre, it's ideal for enjoying the best of both worlds. You can look about the full property here.

2. A £1.5 million home in Middlesborough

This ultra-modern family home is ideal for those who want to be able to buy a home and be able to move straight in, without needing to do any work. It has five bedrooms and four brilliantly sized modern bathrooms, a gym, a luxe cinema room, and sleek modern fixtures, including marble floors and walls in the bathrooms.

From the front, there are also expansive views of the countryside around this Middlesborough home – as well as an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub.

3. A £5.95 million home in St. Albans

For those after a unique property, this five-bedroom, Scandi-style property in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, is perfect. Its all-wood interior and exterior make it exceptionally striking, as does the fact that it's across just one level, looking out onto a hugely expansive garden. It's also got great eco-credentials, with a computer-controlled heating and hot water system that makes use of heat generated by gas, wood burners and fitted solar panels.

And it's approved by the experts too – it was actually featured on Grand Designs, and called "remarkable and breath-taking" by Kevin McCloud himself! You can take a peek inside the property here.

4. A £1.85 million home in the Lake District

This property's most striking feature (and there are many) is obvious from your very first glance. This Grade II listed former mill sits right on top of a river, allowing you to enjoy the serenity of the outdoors from your own private back garden. In fact, the home is set on a huge 4.5 acres, which encompasses an impressive vegetable patch and a separate shepherd's hut – ideal for guests.

And the inside is just as stunning – with a beautiful Tom Howley kitchen, a cosy cinema room, a wine room, as well as five bedrooms and four bathrooms. You can swoon at the full property here.

5. A £1.5 million home in Tufnell Park, London

It'll come as no surprise that one of the most viewed properties on Rightmove in June is located in London – one of the UK's most coveted property hot-spots. And we can totally see why this four-bedroom, two-bath home in Tufnell Park made the cut.

With plenty of original features, brilliantly sized bedrooms, its own private garden and an attic room that would work great as an office space for those who work from home, it's every city dweller's dream. And it's just half a mile to the nearest underground station, Holloway Road, which will take you into central London in just 15 minutes.

We'll leave you to your house daydreaming...