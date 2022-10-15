This kitchen-lounge is a masterclass in creating a small multi-functioning space

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Creating a chic kitchen-lounge seemed nearly impossible in this three-bedroom, terraced South London house. When the owners bought the property, it had a tiny, old cook space with a bedroom beyond; an impractical configuration for their living needs. But, with just over £32,000 to spend, they transformed their tiny kitchen into a cool and contemporary, multifunctional space.

Before the kitchen-lounge transformation

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

The kitchen was cramped, outdated and completely unsuited to the way the owners wanted to live.

After

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

‘We both love food and wanted a big kitchen-living room to cook, entertain and relax in. We envisaged dining and seating areas, high-spec appliances, and an island where we could cook and look out at the garden. We knocked the bedroom and kitchen together, then extended sideways and into the garden,' begins the owner.

'After doing lots of research, we found Pluck (opens in new tab), and fell for its modern kitchen furniture. The kitchen island is the central piece and the design evolved around it. We chose a double oven and an induction hob with an integrated extractor.'

Get the look: London Plane veneer birch plywood cabinetry, £790 for a 600mm base unit, Pluck. Conway bar stools, £69 each, Cult Furniture (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Get the look: Half Moon White laminated birch plywood cabinetry, £620 for a 600mm base unit, Pluck. Tala Knuckle pendant lights with Enno bulbs, £128 each, Heal’s (opens in new tab).

'When we saw how bright the room was going to be, we changed the kitchen cabinetry from dark blue to off-white. ‘The building work, which included other rooms, took six months, with the kitchen extension costing around £80,000.'

'The kitchen installation cost around £2,500 and was done in a week. It was all finished just before lockdown, so when working from home we felt very fortunate. Now we’ve got everything we need in one fabulous space.’

‘We were keen on having a breakfast bar but didn’t want seating blocking the garden view. This island design maximises storage and still fits two stools.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Get the look: Neff combination microwave, £878; Neff single oven, £708, both John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

‘We wanted a flexible living space so it was important for all the elements to blend easily. Pluck’s white and wood furniture was a great choice, as it makes a design statement without dominating the room,’ she explains.

'We designed this room ourselves, so we’re really proud of it – it’s given us the freedom to do the things we enjoy. We sourced every item and it got super stressful keeping track of it all. If we did it again, I’d plan down to the absolute last detail before starting.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Skylights bring natural light onto prep and cooking areas. While, wood detail finger pulls link the island and wall cabinetry.

‘We love to experiment with recipes, so we included lots of oven space with flexible cooking options.’ the owner tells us.

The space features bold black accents. 'Hits of black sharpen the overall scheme,' explains the owner.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Steel-framed doors maximise the light and the view of the outdoor space.

'Our garden is surrounded by greenery and we wanted to embrace that view and draw it into the room.’ she tells us.

Get the look: Bespoke steel doors, £9,800, Fabco (opens in new tab). Ebbe Gehl Mira dining table, £799, John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab). Wishbone chairs, £129 each, By Kallevig (opens in new tab).

Focus on vented hobs

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Create a minimal look in your kitchen with a space-saving and practical vented induction hob.