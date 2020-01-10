Modern kitchen ideas – cook up a storm in a contemporary space

As we all know, the kitchen is the heart of the home, where we spend the majority of our time, whether it’s cooking, socialising, eating or working. But if you feel your space is a little dated and needs bringing into the new decade, our roundup of modern kitchen ideas is exactly what you need.

We’ve teamed up with a host of experts to bring you the best ideas for a contemporary kitchen, from the trending colours (deep, rich tones) to popular materials (natural and earthy) and significant features (no handles, high-gloss cabinets) for easy ways to give your space a stylish upgrade.

Modern kitchen ideas 2020

1. Show things off with open shelving

If you’ve ever needed convincing to expose what’s in your cabinets, 2020 is the time to bare utensils and crockery alike with Pinterest searches such as ‘statement shelving’ on the increase (up 30 per cent).

From open shelving to glazed doors with integrated lighting, experiment with stacking bowls and plates, as well as neat arrangements of ornaments and books for good measure.

2. Make the most of those midnight blues

The more sophisticated and dramatic colour choice when it comes to kitchens, midnight blue has been an emerging trend for a while now and isn’t going anywhere soon. This stylish hue experienced a 45 per cent uplift in Pinterest searches over the past year and its popularity is set to rise even further.

Want to get the look but don’t want to spend a fortune? The GoodHome Artemisia range at B&Q is a great option. The smart shade stands out even more against light worktops and when paired with silver accents.

3. Go bold as brass

Dark kitchens and brass accents go hand-in-hand so it’s no surprise that Pinterest has seen an increase in searches for brass accessories such as lighting, taps and handles; searches for ‘brass taps’ have increased by 30% whilst ‘bronze taps’ searches have gone up by 40 per cent.

You can set off-set stormy shades with industrial lighting or use taps and handles to give fixtures some depth.

4. Celebrate the concrete jungle

The raw earthiness of concrete is still a huge trend, and the look is perfect for anyone searching for modern kitchen ideas. You can get professionals to create a polished concrete kitchen for you, or opt for concrete-effect tiles.

Pair with matte black kitchenware – Habitat is a great place to look for this – for the ultimate contemporary kitchen cool.

5. Work with wall-hung appliances

There’s something that feels a little luxurious and forward-thinking about not having to put your back out every time you want to put something in or take something out of the oven. Opt for wall-hung appliances for a sleek and modern look that’s also perfectly practical.

6. Indulge in a little merlot magic

According to Pinterest insights, searches for ‘burgundy paint’ have risen by 75 per cent in the last year, with ‘plum paint’ searches up by 35 per cent. Wine-inspired kitchens are a warm, bold choice for 2020 and beyond, especially for non-wallflowers looking to make a statement.

Popular looks include pairing charcoal kitchen cabinets with deep, plummy tones or adding extra dramatic flair by giving your whole kitchen a bold refresh with cabernet-inspired cabinet paint.

A deep carbon design, like B&Q’s GoodHome Pasilla range, packs extra punch when partnered with plum-toned walls. If your kitchen just needs a quick refresh and you’re on a budget, simply pick a shade of cabernet and paint your existing cabinets.

7. Lighten up with all-white everything

There’s nothing that says modern kitchen ideas more than a glossy, light, bright, all-white space. Pair with copper metallics, handle-free cabinetry and wall-hung appliances for am ultra-modern finish. The Balham White Gloss kitchen from Howdens, pictured above, is a fabulous option.

8. Back to the Stone Age

It might be a new decade, but a kitchen inspired by natural materials will never date. Pinterest insights show an increase in searches on the platform such as ‘stone accessories’ (up 40 per cent) and ‘natural kitchens’ (up 35 per cent).

Nodding to real stone but with a matt finish, B&Q‘s Garcinia range is a versatile choice that won’t look out of place in a traditional or contemporary home.

9. Channel on-trend Art Deco with statement geometric lighting

Mix a modern-finish kitchen (think no handles, deep inky colours) with a so-now geometric light fixture for a contemporary look that gives a nod to the past; Art Deco-inspired influences are sweeping the nation. Get the look downpat with pendant spheres and a brass frame fitting.

10. Get a high-gloss finish

Want an ultra-modern finish? Go for high-gloss cabinetry. Not only does it look super-sleek and rather cool, it can also make a smaller kitchen look bigger than it is. The Howdens Balham Gloss Grey is a great option, or try the Wickes Melrose Intelliga Pewter (pictured directly below) for another excellent choice.

11. Install under-cupboard LED lighting

Create the ultimate ambience by adding under-cupboard lighting to the kitchen; it offers a lovely soft light for socialising and preparing meals that don’t require spotlights. Pair with high-gloss cabinets and handle-free doors for that uber-modern finish.

12. Enjoy a bit of clay time

Something a little different… Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character

Modern kitchen ideas don’t always have to mean no country elements allowed. Team contemporary features, like Crittall-style windows, with country-chic beams and furniture for a cool modern rustic look.

The clay, rust and earth tones are completely trending yet timeless and work well with the natural materials trend, too; use paint to create the look on the wall, or invest in rust-toned furniture, like Loaf‘s Pantry Kitchen Table in Earthy Red.

Have you found you perfect modern look for 2020?