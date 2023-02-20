'We've created our dream kitchen' - 3 rooms were turned into a show-stopping kitchen

Kitchens aren't always the quickest or cheapest of makeovers but they're definitely one of the most satisfying in terms of results. Whether it's planning a new kitchen layout or picking out your kitchen colour scheme, improving your kitchen can make day-to-day living much easier and create a space that you enjoy spending time in.

If you're not blessed with a large kitchen, however, it's worth looking at the rest of your layout, as it may be you have other rooms that could be knocked through to create a bigger room, just like this project, which turned three rooms into one.

Kitchen-diner makeover

Susan Tyldesley from. Berkshire couldn't wait to transform her dated kitchen into a new sociable space where she and her husband Clive could entertain friends and family. Turning three separate areas – a kitchen, dining room and conservatory – into one big room was the solution. They enlisted the help of Alessandra Rua of MILV (opens in new tab) interior design to help them bring their vision to life.

'We have a lovely woodland-style garden and we wanted the garden and kitchen area to feel like one,' says Susan. 'Alessandra’s plan totally opens up the house to the garden. It was major building work, but two walls came down and we now have a wonderful space that has enabled us to turn our dream kitchen into reality.'

Let's take a look at the kitchen before…

Before

(Image credit: Susan Tyldesley)

Dated cabinetry wasn't the only thing Susan and Clive were keen to change – the worktops, flooring and even the small island had to go, with a new modern design planned for the space.

(Image credit: Susan Tyldesley)

The conservatory was a good-sized space and ideal for making into part of the new kitchen area, helping to link the inside and out.

After

(Image credit: Paul Craig Photography)

Brand new furniture from Lochanna Kitchens (opens in new tab) was incorporated into the new design, with lots of storage and a large island taking pride of place. 'The wall units work perfectly with the floating shelves,' says Susan. 'The finish is clean with simple lines that enhance the space in a practical but beautiful way.'

Fisher & Paykel appliances (opens in new tab) sit neatly in a cabinetry bank behind the island, while Caesarstone worktops and Grohe brassware add a beautiful modern touch. Wunda underfloor heating has been laid throughout: 'It made total sense to incorporate underfloor heating while the kitchen was being renovated,' says Susan. 'It meant we could lose the radiators and now I love the feel of the warm even heat coming from the floor tiles on a cool evening.'

(Image credit: Paul Craig Photography)

The same Caesarstone was used for the dining table, to create a seamless feel with the kitchen. 'I always aspired to own Caesarstone worktops, and now I do!' says Susan. 'It's also been used in the kitchen for the floating shelves, along with integrated LED lighting.'

(Image credit: Paul Craig Photography)

The kitchen leads onto a pantry cupboard, which was handmade by a local carpenter and includes plenty of built-in shelving and cabinetry for dried goods and ingredients. The black-framed glazed door came from Doors of Distinction.

(Image credit: Paul Craig Photography)

To one side of the kitchen, a wine cupboard stores bottles of wine while the wall cupboard above keeps glasses.

If you look further on, you can see a beautiful bench seat with cushions, which has fabulous views out to the garden.

'We've created our dream kitchen,' says Susan. 'We have a bar area, walk-in pantry, relaxation area, dining area, an island big enough to live on and a suite of the best appliances I have ever used!'