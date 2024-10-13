How many lights should there be in a kitchen? Design pros reveal the golden number for a well-lit cooking space

Exactly how many lights should there be in a kitchen? If there is one room that is really tricky when it comes to lighting it well, it has to be this one.

Kitchens are such multi-purpose spaces where all kinds of activities – other than the preparation of food – take place, from dining to home working, socialising to relaxing. With that in mind, the lighting needs really careful consideration if it is going to allow for all these activities to run smoothly.

Two of the biggest kitchen lighting mistakes homeowners make are either fitting too few lights in this room, making it hard to carry out all the tasks required of the space or installing too many of the same kind.

With this in mind, we asked some experts in the field of lighting design for their advice on how many lights there should be in the kitchen.

How many lights should there be in a kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Unfortunately there is no single answer to this question as much depends on the size and kitchen layout of the space in question.

'The number of light fixtures you need largely depends on the size of the kitchen, the layout and how the space is used,' agrees Claire Garner, director of Claire Garner Interiors.

However, our experts have some brilliant tips and advice on how to devise a lighting scheme, buy the right number of fittings and lay out your individual space.

How many lights does the average kitchen need?

While there are no hard and fast rules that state how many lights you should have in the kitchen, interior designer Claire Garner does have a few pointers.

"For a standard-sized kitchen, four to six light sources are typically sufficient," advises Claire. "However, in larger or more complex kitchens, particularly those with islands or multiple workstations, you may need additional fixtures."

How many lights does your kitchen need?

(Image credit: Claire Garner Interiors)

One of the biggest kitchen design mistakes homeowners make is to pick up on a trend or idea and go with it, without thinking about whether or not it will suit their particular space. To determine the number of lights your own kitchen needs, there are few considerations you need to keep in mind.

'It is not a question of how many lights to use in a kitchen, it is best to look at where you will require task lighting and then consider the features within the space,' explains Sally Storey, creative director of John Cullen Lighting. 'This will determine the final number of fittings – and definitely please do not put downlights in a grid!'

'When planning kitchen lighting, it's crucial to strike the right balance between functionality and ambiance,' picks up Claire Garner.

'Coordinate the lighting layouts with your kitchen designer early in the process to ensure the best lighting effects are achieved,' adds Sally.

How many different types of lights does a kitchen need?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

Just as important as the number of lights you fit in a kitchen is the types of lighting you use in the space.

'A layered lighting approach is the most effective strategy for creating both functionality and atmosphere in a kitchen,' explains Claire Garner.

Most designers generally recommend including three types of light in kitchens in order to achieve a layered lighting scheme.

If you are unfamiliar with the term 'layered lighting' it basically refers to the way in which different light sources can be used together to create a number of effects and moods in a space – every room can benefit from this approach, whether it is used for your living room lighting ideas or within a bathroom.

Ambient lighting is also known as general or background lighting. Task lighting is more focused and is designed to illuminate specific points in a room where jobs take place – such as kitchen worktops or a desk.

(Image credit: Pooky)

Accent lighting is used to draw the eye to areas of architectural or decorative interest, such as a fireplace or piece of wall art.

'Begin with ambient lighting, which provides general illumination for the entire space, and could include options like recessed ceiling lights, flush mounts or a central statement pendant light to set the tone,' advises Claire Garner. 'Next, incorporate task lighting, which is essential for specific areas where precision is needed, such as over worktops, islands or sinks; under-cabinet lighting or pendant lights over an island are ideal choices for these spots.

'Finally, enhance the design with accent lighting to highlight architectural features or decorative elements, such as LED strip lights under open shelving or picture lighting focused on artwork,' continues Claire.

'Also add task lighting under your kitchen units as this is another space where you will work. You could choose to integrate a linear LED solution here for a more contemporary kitchen, or a run of under cupboard lights in a more traditional one.'

Ambient lighting Nanoleaf Smart Recessed Ultra Slim Downlight Bulb £20.79 at John Lewis A layout using these Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Recessed Ultra Slim 9W LED Downlight Bulbs would have its ambient lighting taken care of. They are simple to connect to your smart lighting set-up and can be adjusted in terms of brightness and colour. Task lighting Tonquin 3 - Light Kitchen Island Pendant £172.99 at Wayfair While pendant lights can be used as ambient (background) lighting, when hung in sets of three, over a kitchen island, they make the perfect task lighting. This set of three glass pendants, with their antique brass plating brings a touch of industrial chic. Accent lighting Lepro 5M LED Strip Lights, Cool White 6000K £7.99 at Amazon Hidden LED strip lights are perfect for accent lighting as they can be stuck anywhere to give a nice glow or to pick up areas of interest. These white strip lights come with a peel-and-stick adhesive backing and can be cut to length – perfect for under worktops or kitchen cabinets.

How do you create different moods with kitchen lighting?

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

With the kitchen needing to be such a flexible space, it is really important to think about how your lighting will 'set the scene' for all the various activities that are likely to be taking place here.

While some very bright task-focussed lighting might be just the thing on a dark morning when you are trying to pack up lunches, it is definitely not the look to aim for when having friends round for dinner, when a more intimate, cosy ambience will be required.

'By placing these various light sources on separate switches or dimmers, you gain greater control over the lighting,' explains Claire Garner. 'This allows you to adjust brightness levels depending on the activity, whether it's food preparation or a relaxed dining experience.'

Smart lighting is a great idea in the kitchen as, depending on the system you opt for, it allows you to pre-set a range of various moods for different times of the day. Even simple smart bulbs can help give you more control over your light settings.

Lepro B1 AI Smart Bulb B22 £14.44 at Amazon This smart bulb is simple to connect to both Alexa and Google Assistant and so can be voice controlled, although you can also operate it remotely from your smartphone or device. It offers 16 colour options and can be preset to deliver different types of light throughout the day.

FAQs

How many lights should there be over a kitchen island?

Lighting should form a huge part of your kitchen island ideas.

Depending on what you plan on using your kitchen island for (food preparation, a drinks perch, an appliance station, for example) you will need to think through what kind of light levels you need.

However, in general, most designers agree that you should bear in mind the 'rule of odds' and three seems to be the optimum number to aim for. Of course, if you have a really large kitchen island, you might find you need more than this.

'Pendants over the central island look good, but it is best to intersperse these with downlights to provide dedicated task light onto the island,' advises Sally Storey.

Hopefully you should now feel confident in planning your kitchen lighting ideas - all that's left to do is shop!