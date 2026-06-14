Are portable air conditioners really worth it? I review them for a living and these are the pros and cons everyone should consider before buying

With predictions rife of record heatwaves this summer, it's no wonder more of us are prepping to keep our home's as cool as possible when the heat hits.

A popular and effective option is to invest in one of the best portable air conditioners, but as these appliances can cost hundreds of pounds, it's important you understand their pros and cons before you commit to spending the money. In many cases, they will be a very worthwhile addition to your home, and will give you the summer comfort you crave. But there are some cons that should be considered before you buy.

I've tried and tested multiple portable air conditioners myself, and roped in the experts to help you decide whether a unit like this is the right choice for your home.

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Is portable air conditioning a good idea?

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Having one of the best fans is a bit of a no-brainer during a heatwave, but with summers seemingly getting hotter every year, it's becoming more apparent that fans are brilliant at moving the air around which can make you feel a bit cooler, but they won't actually lower the temperature in a room. That's where air conditioning comes in.

When it comes to AC, there are two choices, fitted or portable. Fitted air con is more expensive to purchase upfront and requires professional and permanent installation, which means it won't be suitable for everyone.

Fortunately portable air conditioners are more readily available than ever before. And if you have struggled with the heat in more recent years, then a portable air conditioner can definitely be worth it.

However, it is crucial that you understand the benefits and drawbacks of an appliance like this so you can be sure you're making the best choice for your home. Let's look at the pros and cons.

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Pros of portable air conditioning

Effective cooling. When it gets hot, it can feel that fans are just blowing warm air around, but a portable air conditioner will quickly lower the ambient temperature in a room. 'AC units actively lower room temperature using a refrigeration cycle,' explains Noel Fok, CEO and co-founder of EcoAir, ‘Warm air is drawn in and cooled over a refrigerant-filled cooling coil, before being released back into the room, with any remaining heat and moisture extracted from the air vented outdoors via an exhaust hose.’

When it gets hot, it can feel that fans are just blowing warm air around, but a portable air conditioner will quickly lower the ambient temperature in a room. 'AC units actively lower room temperature using a refrigeration cycle,' explains Noel Fok, CEO and co-founder of EcoAir, ‘Warm air is drawn in and cooled over a refrigerant-filled cooling coil, before being released back into the room, with any remaining heat and moisture extracted from the air vented outdoors via an exhaust hose.’ Can be moved from room to room. Most portable air conditioning units are set on castors meaning they are easily to move from room to room on the same floor.

Most portable air conditioning units are set on castors meaning they are easily to move from room to room on the same floor. Non-permanent. Beyond the expense of a fitted air con system, not everyone is able to opt for a built in solution. Portable air con requires no permanent alterations to the property so it's ideal for those who are renting or live in a designated area where permanent alterations may not be permitted.

Beyond the expense of a fitted air con system, not everyone is able to opt for a built in solution. Portable air con requires no permanent alterations to the property so it's ideal for those who are renting or live in a designated area where permanent alterations may not be permitted. Doesn't need professional installation. Another pro is that anybody can set up a portable air conditioner, there's no special skillset required.

Another pro is that anybody can set up a portable air conditioner, there's no special skillset required. Relatively affordable. Portable air conditioners can vary in price from around £200 to close to £1,000, so some are more affordable than others. But all are more affordable than fitted air con that can cost close to £1,500 for installation in a single room.