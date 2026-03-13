These are the 4 things you should never do to your lawn in spring – experts say avoid doing these in March and you'll have thicker, healthier grass for summer

Spring is finally here, and for gardeners across the UK, it’s the most tempting time of year to dash outside with a mower, rake, and bag of fertiliser. Don't, though, make one of these spring lawn care mistakes in the process.

Yes, after months of winter dormancy, the urge to get that lawn looking pristine and perfect is often at its peak – but early-season impatience can often do more harm than good. In fact, many well-meaning gardeners unknowingly set their lawns up for stress, patchiness, and long-term vulnerability to weeds, pests, and disease simply by rushing their lawn care basics.

Patience is a virtue, of course, but doing your research on the best March lawn care tips is just as important, because it's not just about mowing. Over-fertilising, walking on soggy soil, neglecting soil compaction, and ignoring thatch all quietly undermine a healthy lawn. And even the very smallest mistakes in early spring can ripple throughout the season, leaving lawns looking tired and uneven as the months progress.

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Spring lawncare mistakes to avoid at all costs

Patience and technique are key to avoiding any major spring lawncare mistakes, whether that's waiting for firm ground, cutting gradually, and preparing the lawn in measured steps can make all the difference.

With that in mind, then, take care to avoid the following...

1. Don't mow too soon

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

You'd best believe that whipping the lawnmower out too early is top on our list of spring lawncare mistakes.

'Spring is the season when many gardeners rush to get the lawn mower out after winter, but mowing too quickly can often do more harm than good,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

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Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'One of the most common mistakes is mowing the grass too short on the first few cuts. After months of cold weather, grass needs time to recover, and cutting it too low can stress the lawn and weaken root systems, making it more vulnerable to weeds, pests, and dry conditions later in the season,' he adds.

Essential March lawncare essentials

2. Don't forget to scarify first

(Image credit: Alamy)

Failing to properly tackle compaction and thatch is next on our list of spring lawncare mistakes.

'After a long winter, lawns can suffer from soil compaction, which restricts airflow and prevents water reaching the roots,' says Peter Chaloner, MD of Cobra Garden Machinery.

'Scarifying helps remove thatch – the layer of dead grass and debris – while aerating creates small holes in the soil to improve drainage and airflow. If a manual rake isn’t enough, a powered scarifier or aerator can make the job far easier and more effective.'

While a rake works well for this, you can also bag a Cobra-SA32Ee Electric-Scarifier And-Aerator-Lawn Raker from Amazon if you don't fancy breaking a sweat over this task.

3. Feed it properly

Feeding and repairing the lawn is the next step, and spring is ideal for applying treatments that both nourish the grass and target weeds.

'Any sparse or worn patches should be re-seeded once soil temperatures rise,' Morris advises. 'Keep the area lightly watered to help new seedlings establish more quickly.'

That being said, he adds that over-fertilising is another frequent spring lawncare mistake, which can lead to rapid but weak growth that is more disease-prone. Never a good combo.

4. And don't forget to water

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Last but by no means least on our list of spring lawncare mistakes? Watering. Or, rather, watering unwisely.

'If rainfall is limited, water thoroughly early in the day so moisture reaches the roots before temperatures rise. Avoid watering late in the evening, as damp conditions encourage disease,' advises Peter.

FAQs

Can I mow the lawn in March? While you can mow the lawn in March, you don't have to. In fact, sometimes it might be best to avoid doing so altogether. 'Early spring lawn care is all about patience and the right technique,' says Peter Chaloner, MD of Cobra Garden Machinery . 'The first mow of the year sets the tone for the months ahead. Wait until the ground is firm and dry, and always set your mower to the highest cutting height for the first few cuts. Cutting too short or too early can stress the lawn and slow its recovery.'

What is the first thing you put on your lawn in the spring? When spring rolls around, resist the urge to go straight for the mower or a big fertiliser blitz; instead, the first thing your lawn really needs is a bit of TLC to recover from winter. Start by clearing leaves (not too many; they're vital for wildlife!), debris, and any thatch that’s built up over the colder months, then check the soil. If it’s still waterlogged or frozen, hold off on heavy foot traffic or mowing. Once the ground is firm, give it a light scarifying or aerating to improve airflow and drainage, which encourages healthy root growth. Then and only then should you think about your first cut, so long as you keep the mower high!

And there you have it! By taking a slower, more considered approach to your lawn in spring, you’re giving it the best chance to thrive throughout the year and giving yourself far fewer opportunities to fall foul of any tricky spring lawncare mistakes.

Remember: it’s a combination of patience, timing, and technique that separates a lush, resilient lawn from one that looks tired and patchy by midsummer. And hey, if that means sitting back with a cuppa and ignoring the mower for a few more weeks, we're more than happy to oblige...