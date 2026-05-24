A fan won't stop you feeling sticky in hot weather – to tackle humidity at home this is what experts recommend you use instead

I don't know about you, but whenever a heatwave like this hits, I'm always thinking about how to keep my homes comfortably cool and comfortable.

It's a no-brainer that investing in one of the best fans can help when the mercury rises, but what about when things start to feel humid? Will a fan still provide comfort or do you need something else to tackle excess moisture in the air?

I asked a fan expert to find out.

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Can a fan help reduce humidity?

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While a fan can help you feel cooler when things get humid, it can't actually help reduce the levels of moisture in the air.

'A fan does not remove humidity from the air, so it will not reduce humidity readings in a meaningful way explains Meaco's Chief Product Officer, Chris Michael. 'It can make you feel cooler because the airflow helps sweat evaporate from your skin, supporting the body’s natural cooling process.'

But that's not to say you shouldn't use your fan to help move moist air out of your home. 'On a dry day, with a window open, the fan speeds up air exchange by pushing humid indoor air out and drawing drier outdoor air in, which can help lower humidity over time,' adds Chris.

What should you use to reduce humidity at home?

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You have a couple of options to make your home feel less humid, and that's investing in either one of the best dehumidifiers or a portable air conditioner. But the right choice will depend on the humidity you experience at home.

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If your home struggles with damp and condensation year round, then it's definitely wise to invest in a dehumidifier, which will remove excess moisture from the air. This can be especially useful if drying clothes indoors over winter just makes the moisture problem worse.

You can also use a fan to help your dehumidifier work faster and dehumidify your home more quickly.

If you need help deciding which dehumidifier to buy, these are some of our top picks.