Add style and keep cool this summer with Pro Breeze

With the UK bracing for another round of summer heatwaves, staying cool at home is quickly becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity. While we all love a sun-soaked garden and longer evenings, the soaring temperatures can make indoor living feel stifling - especially in homes not designed for heat.

That’s where Pro Breeze steps in. Known for combining sleek design with powerful performance, their range of cooling solutions, from space-saving tower fans to efficient portable air conditioners, are perfect for creating a calm, comfortable environment, no matter how hot things get outside. Whether you’re working from home, trying to sleep through a muggy night or spending time with friends and family, a well-placed fan or air conditioner can make all the difference.

With energy efficiency, quiet operation and modern style at the forefront of their product design, Pro Breeze helps you stay cool without compromising on looks or your electricity bill. So to help you future-proof your space with cooling solutions, Pro Breeze is offering an exclusive 10% off everything to Ideal Home readers. Here’s what we think is worth considering first…

Our cooling picks

The tower fan Omniair 41" Premium Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier Sleek, silent and seriously smart, this fan is perfect for modern homes. Combining powerful airflow with HEPA-grade air purification, it cools your space while actively improving the air you breathe - ideal for allergy sufferers or homes with pets. There's now even a WiFi enabled version, too, so you can fully control and schedule from anywhere using your phone!

The air cooler 10l Portable Air Cooler With Advanced Cooling Technology This air cooler draws warm air through a moistened filter, releasing a refreshing breeze that’s more effective than a traditional fan, but remaining energy-efficient. With wheels for easy movement between rooms, it’s perfect for open-plan spaces or busy family homes. We also love the 7 hour timer and the night mode which keeps you cool without loud fan sounds keeping you awake. The two-in-one Omniair 5l Evaporative Air Cooler & Portable Tower Fan With Humidification Modes Compact but mighty, this device will fit just about anywhere. The 3-in-1 unit cools, circulates and humidifies the air, helping you stay comfortable even during dry, stuffy weather, thanks in part to the refreshing cool mist sensation of the humidifier. With intuitive touch controls, a 5-litre water tank, and a lightweight design, it offers all-day comfort without dominating your space. The air conditioner 9000 Btu 3-In-1 Portable Air Conditioner With Dehumidification Function Meet your go-to for when the heat really kicks in! This AC quickly lowers the temperature while also offering fan and dehumidifier modes so you can ensure the air is just right at all times. Easily portable, unlike traditional air con, you can wheel this around to keep you cool while WFH, cooking and sleeping. It's super-smart, too, so you can control the settings from your phone, perfect for when you're too hot to move!

Whichever cooling product is right for your home, make sure you benefit from our exclusive 10% off discount code so you can get your space set for the heat before it hits. Visit Pro Breeze today to explore these products and see the full cooling range.