Yes, it's really cold outside. Yes, it's the time of year when condensation, damp and mould really thrive, but experts want you to stop closing your window vents in winter, as keeping them closed can actually contribute to these winter problems.

While you may be tempted to keep your window vents (also known as trickle vents) shut during the winter to stop any heat escaping, it is ultimately a bad idea. Especially, considering that keeping them open is a lesser-known hack that prevents condensation build-up on your windows .

That’s right, if you want to get rid of condensation on windows , you need to leave your vents open. Here’s everything you need to know, according to the experts.

Should you close your window vents in winter?

‘While іt іs tempting tо seal﻿ every gap when the temperature drops, you should generally keep your window﻿ vents (often called trickle vents)﻿ open,' explains Jo Trotman , Sales and Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection .

'Closing them﻿ might keep a tiny amount оf heat in, but іt﻿ traps stale, moisture-heavy air inside your﻿ home. Modern﻿ homes are designed tо be airtight, and﻿ these﻿ vents act as the ‘lungs’ оf the property, allowing іt tо breathe without the massive heat loss associated with opening a full window.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Ventilating your home will not only improve its air quality , but is also a vital (and free) tool to use to combat condensation during winter, which in turn, can cause damp and mould. In fact, it’s even recommended that you take this further and burp your home .

This refers to the German practice of Lüften , which uses shock ventilation to let warm, moist air escape and replace it with dry air. You do this by opening all your windows and doors for 15 minutes every morning - yes, even when it’s January!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

‘Ideally, vents should remain open throughout the day and night because they provide a gentle, continuous airflow without causing significant heat loss. The only time you might consider closing them is during extreme weather or if you notice draughts. Otherwise, consistent ventilation is key,’ adds Simon Browne, product expert at Luxaflex .

‘Leaving vents open is one of the simplest ways to tackle condensation and damp. Moisture builds up when warm air meets cold surfaces, and without ventilation, it lingers, creating the perfect environment for mould. Vents allow that excess humidity to escape, protecting your home and making it a healthier place to live.’

Not all windows have trickle vents, and if you don’t, it is possible to install them yourself - for example, with this £13.70 easy fit kit from Amazon . Alternatively, you should focus on regularly opening your windows to allow ventilation or invest in one of the best dehumidifiers to suck up excess moisture.

Anti-condensation essentials

Pro Breeze Pro Breeze® 500ml Premium Dehumidifier £34.99 at Amazon A dehumidifier is a must-have during winter, as they suck excess moisture out of the air, helping stop condensation, damp and mould from overrunning your home. This affordable option will easily fit on a windowsill. Karcher Karcher Wv 1 Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner Was £40, now £34 at Argos A window vacuum makes getting rid of condensation on your windows really easy. If it has formed, simply use your vacuum to suck it up in seconds. GB DIY Store 5 X Upvc Window Trickle Slot Vent White 300mm White £13.70 at Amazon If your windows don't have trickle vents already, it is relatively easy to fit them yourself. Reviews say these are great quality, easy to assemble and help reduce condensation.

If you’ve been wondering: ‘Should you close your window vents in winter?’ The answer is a definitive no. In order to tackle condensation on windows, you need to leave your vents open. Simple.